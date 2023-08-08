Catholic School Teacher Caught with Student ‘Kill List’ Pleads Guilty, Gets Probation - The Messenger
Catholic School Teacher Caught with Student ‘Kill List’ Pleads Guilty, Gets Probation

Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres initially told school officials that she was only kidding about keeping such a list

Chris Harris
Angelica Carrasquillo-TorresEast Chicago Police Department

A former Catholic school teacher who allegedly frightened a student by telling him she keeps a "kill list" of teachers and students was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty last week in an Indiana courtroom to a single count of intimidation.

Online court records confirm that Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres agreed to a plea deal on Friday. She was subsequently sentenced to 2.5 years probation, sparing her jail time.

Carrasquillo-Torres was 25 at the time of her arrest in October 2022. Her criminal trial had been scheduled to start on Sept. 11.

Under the terms of the plead deal, Carrasquillo-Torres can not work at a school or daycare.

The court has also ordered her to see a mental health professional. She also cannot contact any of the named victims in the case.

Carrasquillo-Torres was working at the St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Indiana when she told a fifth grader she was suicidal and planned to go on a killing spree. She told the child she maintained a "kill list" and that his name was even on it — but towards the bottom.

Carrasquillo-Torres was escorted from the school after the student talked about the threat to guidance counselors.

At first, she tried to dismiss it as a joke when confronted by school officials. When asked why she was suicidal and homicidal, she allegedly told school officials she was "having trouble with my mental health, and sometimes the kids do not listen in the classroom."

Carrasquillo-Torres also told them she had residual trauma from "when I went to high school."

The Messenger was unable to reach Carrasquillo-Torres or her lawyer for comment on Tuesday.

