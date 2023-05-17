Catholic Priests in France Will Carry QR Codes to Help Identify Accused Abusers

Priests in France will be getting digital ID cards that will be linked to a secure national database showing whether they are facing a sanction that would block them from performing their religious duties.
The cards will have a QR code that can be scanned by smartphones to check the status of the priest, bishop or deacon.
The French Bishop’s Conference says the card will certify that its holder has the right to perform services and says it is the equivalent of a press card for journalists.
It will not specifically say a priest faces sexual abuse charges but the new cards come after the church has dealt with sexual abuse cases over the years.
Priests in France already have a document certifying their profession but church leaders said the system was not secure and documents could easily be faked.
Organizations that represent victims of sexual abuse by the church are not convinced about the ID cards.
“It’s quite an exceptional measure which, in my opinion, is one of the Catholic Church’s top three most stupid ideas,” said François Devaux, former president of La Parole Libérée (The Liberated Word), told France 24.
He called the ID cards a “publicity stunt”."
Despite the backlash, the French Catholic Church says the cards are just one of many solutions to combat sexual abuse.
The French Bishop’s Conference says all 18,000 priests and deacons across the country will receive their QR codes by the end of the year and bishops have already received them.
