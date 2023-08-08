Catholic Couple Banned From Fostering After Saying They ‘Would Not Be Affirming’ to an LGBTQ+ Child
DCF regulations require foster families to 'support and respect a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity'
A Catholic couple is suing the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families after they say their foster parent application was denied due to their religious beliefs.
After experiencing problems with infertility, Catherine and Michael Burke applied to become foster parents with the hope of eventually adopting a child, according to court documents. However, their application was denied in April due to Massachusetts DCF staff raising concerns about whether the couple would accept and support an LGBTQ+ child.
The complaint filed Tuesday stated, "As faithful Catholics, the Burkes believe that all children should be loved and supported, and they would never reject a child placed in their home. They also believe that children should not undergo procedures that attempt to change their God-given sex, and they uphold Catholic beliefs about marriage and sexuality."
- Couple Suing Over Rejected Foster Application: ‘Religious Families Should Be Allowed to Foster and Adopt’
- Louisiana State Legislature Overturns Governor’s Veto on Gender-Affirming Care Ban for Minors
- Federal Judge Blocks Much of Indiana’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Care
- Russia Passes Bill Banning Gender Reassignment Surgery
- Missouri to Ban Gender Affirming Health Care, Restrict Sports Play for Trans Minors
- Tucker Carlson Presses Asa Hutchinson on Veto of Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care
DCF regulations require foster families to "support and respect a child's sexual orientation or gender identity," which the couple said led to their application being denied because the department believed they would not be "affirming" to a child who identified as LGBTQ+.
The lawsuit alleges that Massachusetts DCF was trying to ban Catholic families from fostering because of their beliefs about gender, sexuality, and marriage.
Becket Law, a law firm specializing in cases involving religious freedoms and representing the Burkes, said in a media release that the couple was concerned about how much of their interview questions were centered around "their Catholic views on sexual orientation and gender dysphoria."
The couple seeks to prevent Massachusetts from denying foster licenses to religious families due to LGBTQ+ accommodations. They also wish to have the foster license approved and receive "nominal and compensatory damages" from the defendants.
Eleven DCF staff members were named as defendants in the lawsuit, including Linda Spears, the department's commissioner, and Kate Walsh, the secretary of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
The Messenger has reached out to Massachusetts DCF for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews