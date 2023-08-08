Catholic Couple Banned From Fostering After Saying They ‘Would Not Be Affirming’ to an LGBTQ+ Child

A Catholic couple is suing the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families after they say their foster parent application was denied due to their religious beliefs.

After experiencing problems with infertility, Catherine and Michael Burke applied to become foster parents with the hope of eventually adopting a child, according to court documents. However, their application was denied in April due to Massachusetts DCF staff raising concerns about whether the couple would accept and support an LGBTQ+ child.

The complaint filed Tuesday stated, "As faithful Catholics, the Burkes believe that all children should be loved and supported, and they would never reject a child placed in their home. They also believe that children should not undergo procedures that attempt to change their God-given sex, and they uphold Catholic beliefs about marriage and sexuality."

Catherine and Michael Burke have filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families after they allege that their application to become foster parents was denied due to their Catholic views on gender, sex and marriage. Becket Law

DCF regulations require foster families to "support and respect a child's sexual orientation or gender identity," which the couple said led to their application being denied because the department believed they would not be "affirming" to a child who identified as LGBTQ+.

The lawsuit alleges that Massachusetts DCF was trying to ban Catholic families from fostering because of their beliefs about gender, sexuality, and marriage.

Becket Law, a law firm specializing in cases involving religious freedoms and representing the Burkes, said in a media release that the couple was concerned about how much of their interview questions were centered around "their Catholic views on sexual orientation and gender dysphoria."

The couple seeks to prevent Massachusetts from denying foster licenses to religious families due to LGBTQ+ accommodations. They also wish to have the foster license approved and receive "nominal and compensatory damages" from the defendants.

Eleven DCF staff members were named as defendants in the lawsuit, including Linda Spears, the department's commissioner, and Kate Walsh, the secretary of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

The Messenger has reached out to Massachusetts DCF for comment.