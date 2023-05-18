Cat Reunited With Owner After Going Missing for 11 Years

A woman whose beloved cat disappeared 11 years ago was reunited with the missing pet in a remarkable twist of fate she's calling a "dream come true."

Shari Diffenbach was living in South Carolina in 2012 when she gave her kitten -- named "Swirl" -- to her sister to care for so she could attend pet-grooming school in Tennessee, according to WYFF News 4.

But Swirl ran off one day and no one responded to flyers the siblings posted around Anderson County, Diffenbach told the station.

The sisters' attempts to trap the fugitive feline also proved fruitless.

"I don’t like unsolved mysteries, and this was going to be a long one," Diffenbach said.

Fast forward to 2023 and Diffenbach is now living in Georgia, running a business she named "Swirl's Pet Grooming" after her AWOL cat.

Then, several weeks ago, Pam Hope, a volunteer with the Anderson County PAWS animal shelter and pet rescue operation trapped a feral cat she planned to have spayed or neutered before releasing it back into the wild.

“It was the meanest cat I ever trapped,” she said told WYFF, adding that she named it "Princess" because, even if it was mean, the cat was gorgeous.

Hope took Princess to a veterinarian, only to discover that not only was the cat already spayed, but it had also been implanted with a microchip identification device.

After getting the owner's contact information, Hope called and left a message that an "overwhelmed and emotional" Diffenbach returned 15 minutes later.

Diffenbach said she suspected that Swirl "must have survived by eating prey" and that just thinking about their reunion was enough to make her "almost cry."

"I am so very grateful to have my cat Swirl back now after 11 years, she said.

"It is definitely a dream come true."