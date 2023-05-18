Cat Reunited With Owner After Going Missing for 11 Years

A woman whose beloved cat disappeared 11 years ago was reunited with the missing pet in a remarkable twist of fate she's calling a "dream come true."
Shari Diffenbach was living in South Carolina in 2012 when she gave her kitten -- named "Swirl" -- to her sister to care for so she could attend pet-grooming school in Tennessee, according to WYFF News 4.
But Swirl ran off one day and no one responded to flyers the siblings posted around Anderson County, Diffenbach told the station.
The sisters' attempts to trap the fugitive feline also proved fruitless.
- Got Pet Poop? Company Wants to Buy Waste for Research, Transplants
- New K9 Jets Airline Allows Passengers to Travel with Their Pets
- Diamond Ring Found at Wastewater Plant Returned to Owner After Nearly 13 Years
- NBC’s Ben Collins Blasts Fox Over ‘Cat in a Blender’ Fact Check
- The cost of pet care is reaching record highs — causing some pet owners to make difficult decisions.
"I don’t like unsolved mysteries, and this was going to be a long one," Diffenbach said.
Fast forward to 2023 and Diffenbach is now living in Georgia, running a business she named "Swirl's Pet Grooming" after her AWOL cat.
Then, several weeks ago, Pam Hope, a volunteer with the Anderson County PAWS animal shelter and pet rescue operation trapped a feral cat she planned to have spayed or neutered before releasing it back into the wild.
“It was the meanest cat I ever trapped,” she said told WYFF, adding that she named it "Princess" because, even if it was mean, the cat was gorgeous.
Hope took Princess to a veterinarian, only to discover that not only was the cat already spayed, but it had also been implanted with a microchip identification device.
After getting the owner's contact information, Hope called and left a message that an "overwhelmed and emotional" Diffenbach returned 15 minutes later.
Diffenbach said she suspected that Swirl "must have survived by eating prey" and that just thinking about their reunion was enough to make her "almost cry."
"I am so very grateful to have my cat Swirl back now after 11 years, she said.
"It is definitely a dream come true."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics