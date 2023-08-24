Cat Has Leg Amputated After Doctors Discover It Had Been Shot - The Messenger
Cat Has Leg Amputated After Doctors Discover It Had Been Shot

The cat had been originally brought in to be spayed when vets noticed her injury

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Charm, 1, was brought into the Austin Humane Society to be spayed when veterinarians discovered that she had been shot and needed to have her leg amputated.Austin Humane Society/Facebook

Volunteers at the Austin Humane Society are calling one young cat brave after doctors uncovered that she had been shot and made the decision to amputate her leg.

Charm, 1, was found through the shelter’s Community Cats Program and was brought in to be spayed when veterinarians noticed that she was not putting a lot of pressure on one of her legs. As shared in a Facebook post by the Austin Humane Society, an x-ray discovered a bullet in her leg that had left the bone shattered.

"We consulted with an orthopedic surgeon that we work with, and he said, ‘This is not fixable. The break is so bad that amputation would be the best course of action for her,'" Sarah Hammel, director of communications for AHS, told FOX 7. "Our vets did the amputation a couple of days ago, and now she is healing in her foster home."

Vets believe that Charm had been shot some time ago as the wound had healed over the bullet fragment.

"The foster said she can tell that (Charm) survived something, because she's kind of like got her head on a swivel, always looking for a hiding place, but will also curl up right on your lap and just chill with you," Hammel told FOX 7. 

But aside from being timid and a bit jittery, the foster mom told the outlet that Charm seems to be adjusting well to becoming a house cat. Once she is done recovering at the foster home, the humane society will begin looking for a permanent home for her.

Anyone interested in donating to the humane society or looking to sponsor Charm to cover her medical costs can visit their website.

