The late Cash App co-founder, Bob Lee, lived a life filled with casual sex, drugs, and a chaotic circle of acquaintances, as revealed in a new Wall Street Journal investigation.

On April 4th, before Nima Momeni allegedly stabbed Lee to death, he had reportedly confronted Lee about his sister, Khazar Momeni's, drug usage and behavior, prosecutors said.

Investigations disclosed that Lee and Nima Momeni had previous encounters. However, the Journal's report suggests their connection was deeper than initially revealed.

According to the report, Lee, 43, admitted to friends that he had casual relations with Khazar Momeni, a 37-year-old married woman, and had been involved with a woman who Nima Momeni had once dated.

Prior to his death, Lee and Khazar Momeni were reportedly part of an elite Bay Area group known for its parties, recreational drug use, and casual sexual encounters, referred to by some as "The Lifestyle."

In the months leading to his death, some friends expressed concern about Lee and his choice of company. Dana Wagner, former general counsel of Square, now called Block, told the Journal, “He was associating with questionable individuals, and that contributed to his ultimate fate. That crowd is full of swingers, cheaters, and liars."

Lee, who played a key role in developing Cash App while serving as Square's chief technology officer, was MobileCoin's chief product officer at the time of his death.

Friends described him to the Journal as a loyal friend and generous individual, recalling how he once spontaneously booked and paid for a group trip to Tulum, Mexico.

They also remembered Lee's party lifestyle, involving all-night raves and drug use, including cocaine, ketamine, and ecstasy. His autopsy confirmed the presence of these substances at the time of his death.

About three years prior to the alleged attack, Lee and Nima Momeni had crossed paths due to their involvement with the same woman. Lee later admitted to friends he was involved with Khazar Momeni, a relationship that prosecutors believe was in jeopardy, according to the report.

Prosecutors claim that on April 3, at a house party in San Francisco, a witness heard Nima Momeni confront Lee about his sister. They were later seen leaving Khazar Momeni's luxury condo together early the next morning. After their departure, Khazar Momeni sent a text to Lee that was discovered as part of the investigation.

Shortly after they left, Nima Momeni allegedly stabbed Lee nearby and fled. He is set to plead not guilty at his upcoming arraignment, his attorney told the Journal.

