Casey Anthony Lost Necklace Holding Ashes of Daughter Caylee — Who Would Be 18 Today (Exclusive)
'People hate her and she knows it,' one of her few friends has said of Anthony, who was tried and acquitted in Caylee's death
Caylee Anthony, the Orlando toddler whose mysterious death became international news, would have turned 18 years old on Aug. 9.
But Casey Anthony, the tragic tot's mother — who stood trial for her own daughter's murder — has moved on with her life and won't do anything special to mark the milestone, an insider tells The Messenger.
"For Casey, it's just another day to her," says the source, who is close to Anthony.
"I'm sure she thinks about Caylee, but she doesn't really talk about her."
Anthony has even lost track of a keepsake that contained her daughter's ashes.
Caylee died before her third birthday. She was last seen leaving the Anthony family home with her mother in June 2008.
When her grandmother Cindy hadn't seen the little girl for more than a month, she called 911 — and launched a nationwide search for the toddler.
But Caylee was dead. Her skeletal remains were found that December in a wooded area less than a mile from the family's home.
Anthony was charged with first degree murder. Her 2011 trial — and surprise acquittal — garnered attention around the world.
Shortly after Casey Anthony walked free, she and Cindy wore matching necklaces that contained a portion of Caylee's ashes in small vials.
But by 2018, Anthony had stopped wearing the necklace — though Caylee's grandmother still wears hers.
According to a member of Anthony's inner circle, the necklace was misplaced during a move.
"I don't think she can put her hands on it right now," says the source. "Maybe it's in a box somewhere. But I haven't seen it in years.
"The necklace didn't have a lot of sentimental value to her," adds the source. "She always said that her memories of Caylee weren't about things."
Meanwhile, Anthony, 37, has tried to distance herself from the scandalous past and now leads a lonely life in South Florida — completely estranged from her family, a friend recently told The Messenger.
"People hate her and she knows it," one of her few friends says.
But Anthony remained defiant years after her acquittal. "I don’t give a s--- about what anyone thinks about me, I never will," she told the Associated Press in 2017.
"Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do."
"I'm okay with myself," she added. "I sleep pretty good at night."
