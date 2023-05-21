The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her Rapist

    Prosecutors re-examined the conviction of Roxana Ruiz, 23, following outrage over her six-year prison sentence last week.

    Bruce Golding
    Mexican authorities have decided to withdraw their controversial case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped her.

    The state Prosecutor's Office said it re-examined the conviction of Roxana Ruiz, 23, and decided she'd acted in self-defense and was "exempt from guilt."

    Officials also took into consideration the fact that Ruiz, an Indigenous woman and single mother, was part of a vulnerable group, according to the Saturday night announcement.

    Ruiz's defense lawyer hailed the move while noting he had yet to be formally told that the case had been dropped.

    Man bangs a gavel.
    Man hand knocking a wooden judge gavel, law and auction concept.

    “It means that they’re recognizing her innocence,” lawyer Angel Carrera said. “It’s a recognition that she simply defended herself.”

    On Monday, a court in Mexico State found Ruiz guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense” for the 2021 slaying of a man she said attacked and threatened to kill her after she let him sleep in her home.

    Ruiz reportedly used a T-shirt to strangle the man and the court said she could have defended herself simply by hitting him in the head.

    Her prosecution from feminist groups, with women carrying signs and chanting, "Justice!" outside the courthouse on Monday.

    Following the proceeding, Ruiz told reporters, “This isn’t justice."

    “Remember I am the one who was sexually assaulted by that man, and after he died because I defended myself…because I didn’t want to die by his hands," she said.

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had said he would seek to pardon Ruiz.

    But her lawyers said that accepting a pardon would be an admission of guilt and that she's completely innocent.

    With The Associated Press

    If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day through RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

