Carowinds Roller Coaster Shut Down Again After Second Crack in Track Discovered  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Carowinds Roller Coaster Shut Down Again After Second Crack in Track Discovered 

Fury 325 has had numerous problems since it opened in 2015, including a support beam caught on camera moving mid-ride last month

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Investigators discovered a new structural issue on Fury 325, the steel roller coaster in North Carolina that got shut down last month after a customer posted a video of a support beam moving mid-ride.

The North Carolina Department of Labor said in a Friday statement that investigators found a “weld indication” that “could be either a break or a crack.”

The statement comes just a month after Fury 325 shut down due to evidence of another malfunction. 

Last month, a frightening video taken by one of the amusement park’s customers showed a visibly large crack in one of the coaster’s support beams, as The Messenger previously reported. Carowinds, the theme park in Charlotte, North Carolina, that runs the ride, temporarily shut it down.

Read More

The Messenger also reported that the coaster first sparked safety concerns eight years ago in 2015 after it stopped mid-ride twice within a two-week span. Passengers were suspended near the top of one of its steepest drops, prompting scrutiny from state investigators. 

The Carowinds Fury 325 in North Carolina was shut down last month after a customer posted a video of a support beam moving mid-ride.
The Carowinds Fury 325 in North Carolina is currently being repaired.WCNC

The statement from the North Carolina Department of Labor said Fury 325 is not clear for rides. 

“No certificate of operation has been issued nor do we have a timeline of when the certificate of operation will be issued for the Fury 325,” the statement said.

In a statement to The Messenger, a Carowinds spokesperson the theme park is “conducting a full maintenance review” of the ride. 

“When such indications are found, we conduct non-destructive testing to determine the appropriate remedy,” the statement continued. “Once a repair is completed, it undergoes inspection and approval before the ride is deemed operational. Additionally, as is customary, we conduct test cycles to ensure its smooth operation before guests are allowed on the ride.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.