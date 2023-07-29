Carowinds Roller Coaster Shut Down Again After Second Crack in Track Discovered 

Investigators discovered a new structural issue on Fury 325, the steel roller coaster in North Carolina that got shut down last month after a customer posted a video of a support beam moving mid-ride.

The North Carolina Department of Labor said in a Friday statement that investigators found a “weld indication” that “could be either a break or a crack.”

The statement comes just a month after Fury 325 shut down due to evidence of another malfunction.

Last month, a frightening video taken by one of the amusement park’s customers showed a visibly large crack in one of the coaster’s support beams, as The Messenger previously reported. Carowinds, the theme park in Charlotte, North Carolina, that runs the ride, temporarily shut it down.

The Messenger also reported that the coaster first sparked safety concerns eight years ago in 2015 after it stopped mid-ride twice within a two-week span. Passengers were suspended near the top of one of its steepest drops, prompting scrutiny from state investigators.

The Carowinds Fury 325 in North Carolina is currently being repaired. WCNC

The statement from the North Carolina Department of Labor said Fury 325 is not clear for rides.

“No certificate of operation has been issued nor do we have a timeline of when the certificate of operation will be issued for the Fury 325,” the statement said.

In a statement to The Messenger, a Carowinds spokesperson the theme park is “conducting a full maintenance review” of the ride.

“When such indications are found, we conduct non-destructive testing to determine the appropriate remedy,” the statement continued. “Once a repair is completed, it undergoes inspection and approval before the ride is deemed operational. Additionally, as is customary, we conduct test cycles to ensure its smooth operation before guests are allowed on the ride.”