Carnival Sunshine Passengers Recall ‘Cruise From Hell’ on High Seas

Videos of the violent storm that rocked the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship and terrified passengers are going viral on social media.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the Sunshine was hit by large waves caused by a severe storm off Charleston, South Carolina. At the time, the ship was returning from a trip to the Bahamas.

A video posted to TikTok by user @AerynVictoriah showed water flooding the ship's hallways.

Carnival Cruises

"This was so scary for all of us on board. Never thought I would experience such a thing," she wrote in the video's caption.

The clip has been viewed more than 8 million times on the platform.

Another video posted by @Adriantiksoul showed families huddling together in a kitchen area after plates and food fell from tables onto the floor.

In a caption of a video showing the powerful waves, TikTok user @katattack1 said, "People were falling everywhere due to the crazy storms... we had no idea what was going on or when we'd go home."

She described the trip as "my cruise from hell."

One passenger, Sharon Tutrone, told ABC affiliate WPDE that she felt the ship was on the verge of overturning after one massive wave struck.

"I grabbed hold of the bed, and I said in my head, I said 'oh my god this ship is going to capsize,'" Tutrone, who said she recently battled breast cancer, told the outlet.

"When that wave hit, that had to be a 20 to 25-foot wave that hit us," she recalled. "I will never forget that crushing sound, it was like it just slammed into the ship, and that wave just shattered a glass building. That's what it sounded like; it was just glass breaking, and I thought the ship's front end was taken off."

Brenda Goodwin Shobert, who was also aboard the ship, said she believed many passengers were injured during the ordeal.

"A lot of people got hurt last night and had broken glass all over their room floor," Shobert wrote in a Facebook post. "We were sitting on the Lido deck having dinner when it all started... the plates at the Buffet bar started crashing."

She continued: "We got about 3 hours of sleep before getting up and having breakfast only to find out that we were stuck at sea for several more hours."

Passenger William B. Blackburn said he sought shelter with his family in a cabin. The family said they were worried if they could survive if they had to evacuate the ship.

"It was terrifying," he told CNN. "[We] discussed the fact that it would be very unlikely to survive in the water even with life-jackets and doubted that lifeboats could even be launched in those conditions," he added.

According to WCIV, some passengers claimed the crew remained silent for approximately 12 hours.

Carnival Cruise Line responded to the complaints by acknowledging the impact of the weather and rough seas on the ship's return to Charleston in a statement.

"Carnival Sunshine's return to Charleston was impacted by the weather and rough seas on Saturday," a spokesman told the news station.

"Guests on board the ship were safe," they added. "Our medical staff helped a small number of guests and crew members who needed minor assistance. The weather's prolonged impact on the Charleston area delayed the ship's arrival on Sunday and as a result, the next voyage's embarkation was also delayed. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all our guests."