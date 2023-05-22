Carmelo Anthony, 10-time All-Star, Announces Retirement After 19 Seasons

Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star and likely future Hall of Famer, has retired from the NBA, ending his 19-year career. The small forward announced his retirement Monday morning in a social media video.

"The time has come for me to say good bye," said Anthony, who turns 39 next week.

Over 19 seasons for six teams, Anthony scored 28,289 points, which ranks 11th all-time. He didn't play this season and last played with the Lakers in 2021-22.

Anthony, who grew up in Baltimore, played college hoops at Syracuse, where he guided the Orange to a national title as a freshman in 2003. He was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player. That year, the Denver Nuggets made him the third pick in the NBA Draft. He spent seven-plus seasons there before being traded to the New York Knicks, where he spent more than six years.

In 2021, he was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and he exits the NBA as one of the greatest scorers in league history. While Anthony won only a single scoring title in his career (2012-13, 28.7 points per game), he ranked in the top 10 in scoring for nine straight seasons (2005-06 through 2013-14) and finished as the runner-up for the scoring title twice in that span.

Anthony also goes down as one of the best players in Team USA history. He was a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist for Team USA, averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 41% shooting from behind the arc across four Summer Games.

What proved elusive for Anthony was playoff success. He led the Nuggets to the Western Conference finals in the 2009 postseason, but he advanced out of the first round on only one other occasion.

“I remember the days when I had nothing just a ball on the court and a dream with something more,” Anthony said in the video Monday. “But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong. My communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way.

“I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me, Carmelo Anthony. But now the time has come for me to say goodbye: to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride.”