Carlee Russell’s Mugshot Released Following Charges Connected to Faked Kidnapping

Carlee Russell’s mugshot was released Friday after she turned herself in at a Hoover, Ala., jail and was charged in connection with her fake kidnapping scheme.

Russell, 26, was charged with two misdemeanors for false reporting to law enforcement authorities and for falsely reporting an incident.

Hoover Alabama Police Chief Nicholas Durzis said after issuing the warrant, the nursing student showed up at the local jail to be arrested and quickly made her $2,000 bail.

Russell vanished after calling 911 on July 13 to report seeing a toddler wandering alone on the side of the highway.

She told the dispatchers she was following the child and would wait for them to arrive, but when authorities got to the scene, she was gone and had left behind her car and other belongings.

Carlee Russell's mugshot provided was released by the Hoover Alabama Police Department on July 28. Hoover Police Department

She returned home two days later and claimed she had been kidnapped and escaped.

Her lawyer Emory Anthony made a statement on behalf of his client Monday admitting the kidnapping was a hoax. Anthony also admitted on his client’s behalf that there was a never a child at the scene.

Russell facers a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $6,000 fine for each charge.

Experts told The Messenger she would likely serve the sentences concurrently if convicted on both charges.