Carlee Russell’s Mugshot Released Following Charges Connected to Faked Kidnapping
The nursing student, 26, quickly made a $2,000 bail and was released from jail
Carlee Russell’s mugshot was released Friday after she turned herself in at a Hoover, Ala., jail and was charged in connection with her fake kidnapping scheme.
Russell, 26, was charged with two misdemeanors for false reporting to law enforcement authorities and for falsely reporting an incident.
Hoover Alabama Police Chief Nicholas Durzis said after issuing the warrant, the nursing student showed up at the local jail to be arrested and quickly made her $2,000 bail.
Russell vanished after calling 911 on July 13 to report seeing a toddler wandering alone on the side of the highway.
- Carlee Russell Is Charged in Connection with Faked Kidnapping, Turns Herself In
- Police Seek to Charge Carlee Russell with False Reporting for Faking Her Kidnapping: Source
- Hoover Police Chief Had Doubts About Carlee Russell’s Kidnapping From the Start
- Carlee Russell Admits Kidnapping Didn’t Happen as Police Mull Criminal Charges
- Carlee Russell Fired After Fallout Over Kidnapping Story: Report
She told the dispatchers she was following the child and would wait for them to arrive, but when authorities got to the scene, she was gone and had left behind her car and other belongings.
She returned home two days later and claimed she had been kidnapped and escaped.
Her lawyer Emory Anthony made a statement on behalf of his client Monday admitting the kidnapping was a hoax. Anthony also admitted on his client’s behalf that there was a never a child at the scene.
Russell facers a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $6,000 fine for each charge.
Experts told The Messenger she would likely serve the sentences concurrently if convicted on both charges.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews