Carlee Russell’s Mugshot Released Following Charges Connected to Faked Kidnapping - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Carlee Russell’s Mugshot Released Following Charges Connected to Faked Kidnapping

The nursing student, 26, quickly made a $2,000 bail and was released from jail

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Carlee Russell’s mugshot was released Friday after she turned herself in at a Hoover, Ala., jail and was charged in connection with her fake kidnapping scheme.

Russell, 26, was charged with two misdemeanors for false reporting to law enforcement authorities and for falsely reporting an incident.

Hoover Alabama Police Chief Nicholas Durzis said after issuing the warrant, the nursing student showed up at the local jail to be arrested and quickly made her $2,000 bail.

Russell vanished after calling 911 on July 13 to report seeing a toddler wandering alone on the side of the highway.

Read More

She told the dispatchers she was following the child and would wait for them to arrive, but when authorities got to the scene, she was gone and had left behind her car and other belongings.

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell's mugshot provided was released by the Hoover Alabama Police Department on July 28.Hoover Police Department

She returned home two days later and claimed she had been kidnapped and escaped.

Her lawyer Emory Anthony made a statement on behalf of his client Monday admitting the kidnapping was a hoax. Anthony also admitted on his client’s behalf that there was a never a child at the scene. 

Russell facers a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $6,000 fine for each charge.

Experts told The Messenger she would likely serve the sentences concurrently if convicted on both charges.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.