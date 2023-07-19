Carlee Russell’s Mother Defends Missing Nursing Student’s ‘Well Being’ Ahead of Police Briefing

The family of Carlee Russell, a nursing student who went missing in Alabama, said Wednesday they "will not be bullied" as an investigation is underway into her alleged abduction and reappearance.

Carlee Russell's mother issued the statement after questions were raised around the circumstances of the 25-year-old's disappearance last Thursday.

In a 911 call, Russell reported that a male toddler in a diaper was wandering along I-459 and was going to check on him. She then disappeared.

She appeared on the doorstep of her family home Saturday.

"We asked God to perform and He did," Talitha Robinson-Russell said. "We understand and appreciate the sincere concern, however, we would like the public to understand a few things."

"First and foremost Carlee's physical and mental well being is our immediate concern. This has been a traumatic experience for Carlee and secondly for our family," Robinson-Russell wrote.

She continued, "Secondly, this is an outstanding investigation and we have fully cooperated with authorities from the onset and will continue to so."

Robinson-Russell also said she understood donations made to Crimestoppers for a reward connected to Carlee's case would be returned to individual donors.

She insisted they will not be releasing further details until the police have more to say.

Police give more details on disappearance timeline

Last night, the Hoover Police Department announced that there will be a press conference at 2.30pm local time Wednesday.

"Detectives spoke to Carlee very briefly upon her return home and are waiting for her to be made available to obtain a more detailed statement about the sequence of events during that timeframe," the department said on Facebook.

"While we are not in a position to reveal all of the information we have gathered at this point, we can talk about some details that we have not previously discussed."

The Department previously released their understood timeline of Carlee's disappearance and as The Messenger reported exclusively Tuesday, the Department appears skeptical of the initial story.

New information released Wednesday included a trip to Target to purchase snacks after she left The Colonnade Mall in nearby Birmingham, but the items were not found in the vehicle when officers searched it later.

Officers did not found any evidence of a toddler walking down the interstate as Russell claimed and they also cast doubt on the 911 call when she returned home claiming she was unresponsive but breathing, as first responders found her conscious and talking on arrival.

Police are also evaluating "numerous evidentiary items" which they say are key to determining what took place in the 49 hours Carlee was missing.

Family and police address social media scrutiny

The family said it has dealt with multiple demands and "false narratives" since Carlee's reappearance.

"We will not be bullied into doing anything that will compromise our daughters mental well being or the investigation," their statement read. "Also, we will not entertain the negative social media comments with a response so you find someone to do it.

"God has been too good to us and brought our daughter safely home and we will not participate in allowing this moment to be tainted."

Hoover Police Department also said that they must "maintain the integrity of the case".

"We understand that there are numerous rumors and misinformation making the rounds in both social media and traditional media," the Department said ahead of its briefing. "While we understand the public interest in this incident... we are limited in what information or statements we can release or confirm at this time."

More details are expected from police at around 2.30pm CT.