Carlee Russell’s Boyfriend Scrubs Her From His Social Media After Police Call Kidnapping Into Question

Carlee Russell's boyfriend appears to have deleted all traces of her on his social media, including a post made after her return about how his girlfriend was “literally fighting for her life” while missing.

Thomar Latrell Simmons erased the Facebook and Instagram posts just as the police called Russell's allegations of kidnapping into question.

Russell, 25, vanished last week after calling 911 and saying she saw a toddler on the side of the highway in Hoover, Alabama. But when the police arrived, she had vanished, leaving her car and phone behind. Two days later, after her disappearance caught the nation’s attention, she showed up at her parents’ house saying she had escaped her kidnapper.

“She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she’s physically & mentally stable again she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment,” Simmons wrote in a since-deleted post on Sunday.

But Hoover police said Wednesday that are unable to verify any of the details of her abduction and that they do not believe there was ever a toddler on the side of the road.

Carlee Russell with boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons. Thomar Latrell Simmons/Instagram

Simmons wrote to his followers on Sunday that “Even when I would get on social media on my downtime & see some of the false allegations & assumptions about me having something to do with her abduction, [it] would have me discouraged at times, but I didn’t give up & kept my faith,”

That post is now gone, along with other posts he had of the 25-year-old nursing student.

It is unclear why Simmons deleted the post. He did not immediately return a request for comment.

Police said after her initial interview with police upon returning, Russell denied their request for a follow-up interview. Authorities also said they have no reasons to believe there is a threat to the public, despite Russell's parents telling NBC News that they believe her “abductor” is still out there.

Before she disappeared, Russell Googled information about Amber Alerts and the movie “Taken.” She also stole items from work, including a toilet paper roll, before vanishing on the side of the highway. Those items and snacks she bought from Target after work weren’t found in her abandoned car.



