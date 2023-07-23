Carlee Russell’s Boyfriend Asks People to ‘Stop Bullying Her’ After Social Media Scrub - The Messenger
Carlee Russell’s Boyfriend Asks People to ‘Stop Bullying Her’ After Social Media Scrub

'I know what it seems like she did. Just stop bullying on social media.'

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Following the scrutiny that arose from the Alabama nursing student Carlee Russell's 48-hour disappearance and return, her boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, is asking for people to stop harassing Russell online.

“The only thing I can say is, I want everyone to stop bullying her,” Simmons told the New York Post. 

“I know what it seems like she did. Just stop bullying on social media.” 

This follows Simmons wiping any trace of Russell from his social media on Thursday — including Instagram photos and Facebook posts that were made just days earlier. 

Russell gained national attention when she called 911 to report seeing a toddler wandering alone, down the side of the highway, in Hoover, Alabama. 

She told the police that she would be waiting with the child when they arrived — instead when emergency services arrived, they couldn’t find Russell or the child. Russell’s car, with her phone inside, was left on the side of the road. 

Two days after her disappearance, Russell reappeared at her home in Birmingham and told police that she’d been abducted. Since then, her case has been pieced together, with the police saying that much of her story doesn’t make sense. 

A police source told The Messenger that "everyone wants to be very sensitive about this case." 

"Some of those reasons mean that she should be arrested," the source said. "Others mean that she needs a different kind of help."

Now Simmons is asking that people be mindful of Russell’s psychological well being, in the aftermath of her disappearance. 

“Think about her mental health. She doesn’t deserve [to be harrassed,]” Simmons told the New York Post. 

“She doesn’t. Nobody deserves to be cyberbullied.”

