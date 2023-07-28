Carlee Russell Is Charged in Connection with Faked Kidnapping, Turns Herself In

Carlee Russell turned herself in at a Hoover, Ala., jail after being slapped with two misdemeanors charges for faking her own kidnapping, police said Friday.

Jefferson County District Attorney's Office charged Russell, 26, with one count of false reporting to law enforcement authorities and another count of falsely reporting an incident.

Russell was released after she made $2,000 bail, Hoover Alabama Police Chief Nicholas Derzis said at a press conference Friday.

Both counts carry a maximum sentence of one year behind bars. If convicted on both charges, Russell, who has no criminal record and expressed remorse for the hoax, would likely serve her sentences concurrently.

"Judging from the amount of phone calls and emails that we've received from people all over the country, I know many are shocked and appalled that Ms. Russell is only being charged with two misdemeanors despite all the panic and disruption her actions caused," Derzis said.

"Let me assure you: I too share the same frustration, but existing laws only allow the charges that were filed to be filed."

Derzis said he will be contacting the state legislature and asking them to add enhancements to such charges going forward. He also said that Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is taking over the case due to the attention it garnered.

Marshall said at the press conference his office will continue to monitor the case to see if there are additional charges to be brought against Russell.

He added that he doesn't "see this as a victimless crime."

"There are significant hours spent, resources expended, as a result of this investigation," he said. "We intend to fully prosecute this case and look forward to working with every police department moving forward."

Russell’s lawyer Emory Anthony released a statement Monday on behalf of his client admitting her July 13 "kidnapping" never happened after police called her story into question and said they were mulling charges.

The nursing student vanished that night after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler wandering alone on the side of the highway. Russell said she was following the child and would wait for them to arrive — but when police showed up, she was nowhere to be found, her car was abandoned and there was no sign of a toddler.

Her disappearance set off a massive-two day search — which she will now likely have to pay for, experts told The Messenger.

Russell returned to her parents' doorstep two days later, telling her family and authorities that she had been kidnapped against her will and escaped.

In a Monday press conference, Anthony set the record straight, admitting his client invented the story, but not providing her motive.

"There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023," he said in a statement read by Hoover Police Chief Derzis.

"My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when was identified as a missing person,” Anthony's statement continued, adding that Russell “apologizes” for her actions and is asking for “forgiveness and prayers.”