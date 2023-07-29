Carlee Russell Stirs Memories of ‘Runaway Bride’ Who Faked 2005 Abduction: ‘The Betrayal Was Hard to Swallow’

As the story of Carlee Russell unfolds, many in Hoover, Ala., and around the world are wondering why a young nursing student would fake her kidnapping — and then mysteriously return 48 hours later to tell an elaborate lie about her disappearance.

Russell's case echoes another story that captured the public's attention in 2005 when a young woman vanished without a trace in Georgia.

Jennifer Wilbanks was 32 when she disappeared from her home in Duluth, just northeast of Atlanta. It was April 25, 2005 — just days before she was to be married in a lavish wedding with 28 people in the bridal party.

Jennifer Wilbanks Getty Images

Wilbanks' distraught family — and her fiancé, John Mason — made impassioned pleas on television, insisting that she wasn't the type of person to simply run off.

"I helped search for her," Rosalind Ballard, an acquaintance of Mason's, tells The Messenger. "We were convinced that she had been the victim of a random kidnapper. It was a very stressful time."

Wilbanks emerged three days later in Albuquerque, N.M.

Jennifer Wilbanks' disappearance made headlines around the world in 2005. Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images

She told authorities that she had been thrown in a van by a Latino man and Caucasian woman while she was out for a run. She claimed to have been sexually assaulted during her ordeal.

But she soon recanted that harrowing story, admitting she'd actually fled Georgia on a bus because she was suffering from "personal issues."

The wedding was postponed, and she and Mason soon broke up.

"The betrayal was hard to swallow," says Ballard. "The community had rallied around her, all for a lie."

Like Russell, Wilbanks was criminally charged for lying to police and eventually pleaded guilty to a felony count of making a false statement.

She was sentenced to two years of probation, 120 hours of community service and mental-health counseling. She also paid more than $15,000 in fines.

At one point, more than 85 officers from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, Duluth Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation were involved in searching for Wilbanks.

"It was a long time ago, and I hope she found peace," says former police officer Blake Ashcroft, who helped look for her. "But it took a lot of manpower looking for someone who had just run away."

Jennifer Wilbanks was dubbed the "Runaway Bride" after she vanished days before her wedding and then lied about being abducted. Barry Williams/Getty Images

Now, 19 years later, Wilbanks is quietly living in Gainesville, Georgia. She has worked for eight years as a Human Resources Director at a telecommunications staffing agency.

She filed for bankruptcy in 2010 — the same year she married Greg Hutson, the owner of a landscape company. The couple divorced in 2021.

Wilbanks has never spoken publicly about her case — and declined to be interviewed by The Messenger — but her friends say that it's a chapter of her life that she has tried to put behind her.

"She was never the type who wanted the spotlight and she hated every moment of being in the news," says a Facebook friend reached by The Messenger. "And she hates being known as the 'Runaway Bride.' She had a lot going on and she just cracked."

"There has been a lot of progress since 2005," the friend continues. "She has healed from her trauma and is now thriving."

Wilbanks, who is now dating someone new, tells friends that she's in a good place.

"Loving life!" She wrote on Facebook last month. "Blessed BEYOND measure! Not taking anything for granted!"