Carlee Russell Stirs Memories of ‘Runaway Bride’ Who Faked 2005 Abduction: ‘The Betrayal Was Hard to Swallow’
Jennifer Wilbanks disappeared in Georgia right before her wedding but emerged three days later in Albuquerque
As the story of Carlee Russell unfolds, many in Hoover, Ala., and around the world are wondering why a young nursing student would fake her kidnapping — and then mysteriously return 48 hours later to tell an elaborate lie about her disappearance.
Russell's case echoes another story that captured the public's attention in 2005 when a young woman vanished without a trace in Georgia.
Jennifer Wilbanks was 32 when she disappeared from her home in Duluth, just northeast of Atlanta. It was April 25, 2005 — just days before she was to be married in a lavish wedding with 28 people in the bridal party.
- Fundraiser for Carlee Russell, Alabama Nurse Who Went Missing, Taken Down By GoFundMe
- Here’s What Happened to the $63,000 in Reward Money for Missing Carlee Russell
- Carlee Russell Is Charged in Connection with Faked Kidnapping, Turns Herself In
- Police Seek to Charge Carlee Russell with False Reporting for Faking Her Kidnapping: Source
- Police Are Not Looking for a Toddler Reported by Missing Nursing Student Carlee Russell: Source (Exclusive)
Wilbanks' distraught family — and her fiancé, John Mason — made impassioned pleas on television, insisting that she wasn't the type of person to simply run off.
"I helped search for her," Rosalind Ballard, an acquaintance of Mason's, tells The Messenger. "We were convinced that she had been the victim of a random kidnapper. It was a very stressful time."
Wilbanks emerged three days later in Albuquerque, N.M.
She told authorities that she had been thrown in a van by a Latino man and Caucasian woman while she was out for a run. She claimed to have been sexually assaulted during her ordeal.
But she soon recanted that harrowing story, admitting she'd actually fled Georgia on a bus because she was suffering from "personal issues."
The wedding was postponed, and she and Mason soon broke up.
"The betrayal was hard to swallow," says Ballard. "The community had rallied around her, all for a lie."
Like Russell, Wilbanks was criminally charged for lying to police and eventually pleaded guilty to a felony count of making a false statement.
She was sentenced to two years of probation, 120 hours of community service and mental-health counseling. She also paid more than $15,000 in fines.
At one point, more than 85 officers from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, Duluth Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation were involved in searching for Wilbanks.
"It was a long time ago, and I hope she found peace," says former police officer Blake Ashcroft, who helped look for her. "But it took a lot of manpower looking for someone who had just run away."
Now, 19 years later, Wilbanks is quietly living in Gainesville, Georgia. She has worked for eight years as a Human Resources Director at a telecommunications staffing agency.
She filed for bankruptcy in 2010 — the same year she married Greg Hutson, the owner of a landscape company. The couple divorced in 2021.
Wilbanks has never spoken publicly about her case — and declined to be interviewed by The Messenger — but her friends say that it's a chapter of her life that she has tried to put behind her.
"She was never the type who wanted the spotlight and she hated every moment of being in the news," says a Facebook friend reached by The Messenger. "And she hates being known as the 'Runaway Bride.' She had a lot going on and she just cracked."
"There has been a lot of progress since 2005," the friend continues. "She has healed from her trauma and is now thriving."
Wilbanks, who is now dating someone new, tells friends that she's in a good place.
"Loving life!" She wrote on Facebook last month. "Blessed BEYOND measure! Not taking anything for granted!"
