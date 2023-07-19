Police Release New Details in Carlee Russell Case, Including No Evidence of a Toddler and Surveillance Video Details - The Messenger
Police Release New Details in Carlee Russell Case, Including No Evidence of a Toddler and Surveillance Video Details

Russell disappeared for roughly 49 hours and returned home Saturday night on foot

Eli Walsh
Carlee Russell, 25, went missing Thursday, July 13 after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler on the side of the highway. She returned home on Saturday, July 15.Hoover Alabama Police Department

Police in Hoover, Alabama, issued an update Tuesday about the disappearance and return of Carlee Russell, including that no evidence has been found of a toddler walking along the interstate as Russell claimed.

Hoover police said in a statement that Russell visited a Target store and purchased some snack food items on Thursday just before she called 911 and reported seeing a toddler walking along I-459.

"The Hoover Police Department has not located any evidence of a toddler walking down the interstate, nor did we receive any additional calls about a toddler walking down the interstate, despite numerous vehicles passing through that area as depicted by the traffic camera surveillance video," according to the statement.

The Target items were not found in her vehicle on the interstate where she disappeared following the 911 call, police said.

Russell disappeared for roughly 49 hours and returned home Saturday night on foot. Her boyfriend previously said, “She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours. So until she’s physically & mentally stable again, she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment," Thomar Simmons said in an Instagram post,

Police said footage from Russell's neighborhood shows her walking down the sidewalk alone prior to her arrival home, noting that emergency radio traffic obtained by several media outlets stated that medics were dispatched to her residence on an “unresponsive but breathing” person.

"When first responders arrived on scene, they found Ms. Russell conscious and speaking, and she was transported in that condition.  She was later treated and released from a local hospital," police said.

Authorities said they have yet to conduct a detailed interview with Russell about her disappearance.

"Detectives spoke to Carlee very briefly upon her return home and are waiting for her to be made available to obtain a more detailed statement about the sequence of events during that timeframe," police said, noting authorities are "not in a position" to reveal all the information they have gathered.

Police plan to hold a news conference Wednesday to release additional information about the case.

