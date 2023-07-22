Carlee Russell Fired After Fallout Over Kidnapping Story: Report

Carlee Russell’s former employer in Alabama told the New York Post Friday that she no longer works there, citing grumbling by her former spa colleagues — and potential customers — over Russell’s now-suspect kidnapping claim.

Stuart Rome, owner of the Woodhouse Spa in Birmingham, said staff members at his business did what they could to help bring Russell home when she vanished just over a week ago.

Russell called her family and 911 then to report that she was pulling over on a highway on the way home to Hoover help a toddler she saw wandering on the roadway.

Carlee Russell claimed to have seen a toddler wandering the side of a highway before she disappeared. Hoover Police Department

Then she vanished, triggering fears by her family and law enforcement, who rushed to the scene to find her car and phone on the scene, but not her.

“It was really devastating for [the spa staff] thinking a co-worker was abducted,” Rome told the Post.

“The following day, Saturday, it was the busiest day of the week, and they had to plug along and work and in the off time pass out flyers and other things," he explained.

“As the information came out that there were some questionable things, we’ve been a little pissed off, mainly because so many people took so much time out to search,” Rome said.

Russell suddenly turned up 48 hours after she went missing at the home she shares with her parents, who later recounted that their daughter had been "abducted."

Police have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of Russell's account of the time she was missing.

But law enforcement officials said they have found no evidence of a wandering toddler, and can't verify a kidnapping. They have also have questioned Russell's online searches on bus ticket prices and movies about abduction.

Her boyfriend claimed she had spent two days "literally fighting for her life," apparently basing his account on what Russell had told him. But he has since scrubbed any mention of her from his social media messages.

Rome initially issued a statement after Russell resurfaced, saying how "relieved" her co-workers were. They're not so pleased now, he noted.

And since then, the business has received scathing messages and one-star reviews because of Russell’s claims.

“Basically, we’ve spent the last day battling to get [negative comments] deleted,” Rome said.

“I’ve had to shut down my comment section on Instagram and Facebook page, which hurts us because we do a lot of marketing there. We’re just trying to keep the doors open," he added.

Now police are weighing whether or not to charge Russell for making what may have been a false police report, a source has told The Messenger.

Russell could not be immediately reached for comment.