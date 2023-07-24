Carlee Russell Admits Kidnapping Didn’t Happen as Police Mull Criminal Charges - The Messenger
Carlee Russell Admits Kidnapping Didn’t Happen as Police Mull Criminal Charges

A statement from Russell's lawyer apologized for her actions but did not provide a reason why she made up the story

Ben Kesslen
Carlee Russell admitted she was not kidnapped earlier this month and made up the tale of escaping an abductor, police said Monday.

Hoover, Ala., Police Chief Nicholas Derzis read a statement from Russell's lawyer during an afternoon press conference in which the nursing student came clean about faking the ordeal that captured national attention.

"There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when was identified as a missing person," Russell's lawyer Emory Anthony said in the statement read by Derzis.

He did not provide clarity on why Russell created the elaborate ruse.

"My client apologizes for actions to this community, volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department, and other agencies as well as to her friends and family," Anthony's statement continued. "Carlee asks for your forgiveness and prayers."

Carlee Russell claimed to have seen a toddler wandering the side of a highway before she disappeared.
Carlee Russell claimed to have seen a toddler wandering the side of a highway before she disappeared.Hoover Police Department

Russell, 26, went missing on July 13 after calling 911 and saying she saw a child on the side of the road.

When Hoover police arrived, she had vanished and abandoned her car and phone.

Police found no sign of the child.

Authorities conducted an extensive search for Russell, who arrived home on foot two days later and told law enforcement a wild story about her kidnapping and escape.

Derzis said authorities are weighing charges against Russell, but none have been filed. Anthony said in his statement that Russell acted alone when she faked her kidnapping.

Russell has yet to speak to authorities a second time after telling them she escaped her kidnapper, the police chief said.

In her interview with police upon her return, Russell claimed a man who said he was checking on the baby kidnapped her on the side of the highway and forced her into a car.

The next thing she remembered was being in the trailer of an 18-wheeler, police said.

Russell told cops that the male kidnapper was with a woman and that she could hear a baby crying while she was abducted.

Russell told police she escaped the 18-wheeler and fled, but was caught by her kidnappers and taken to a house, where she was stripped of her clothes. The next day, Russell claimed she was put in a car and was able to escape.

Derzis said as of last week his department knew her tale was a "hoax" — especially after it was revealed she Googled information about Amber Alerts and the Liam Neeson kidnapping thriller "Taken" just hours before she vanished.

"We'll certainly be asking if we will get an opportunity to again interview Carlee like we've wanted to since she returned," he added.

Derzis also said his department and other government agencies are in the process of compiling the total cost of the massive search for Russell.

