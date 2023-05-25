The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Cargo Ship Tugged Out of Suez Canal After Getting Stuck

    Marine traffic in the critical waterway is back to normal after the disruption.

    Carlo Versano
    Courtesy: MarineTraffic.com

    Tugboats have successfully refloated a large cargo ship that briefly ran aground in the Suez Canal early on Thursday, according to canal authorities, quieting fears of another major disruption to global trade.

    The ship, a 2010-built, 620-foot-long bulk carrier sailing under a Hong Kong flag, was listed as “not under command” on the vessel tracking site MarineTraffic. GPS data showed it about three miles from the southern end of the canal. 

    Shipping activity in the critical passageway was briefly disrupted but has since returned to normal in both directions, according to Reuters, citing the Suez Canal Authority. A shipping agency that services the Suez confirmed the ship had been refloated after several hours.

    The Suez Canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean,  is considered the most critical shipping route in the world given its ability to significantly shorten trips between Europe and Asia by allowing vessels to avoid sailing around Africa. About 30% of the world’s container ships pass through the Suez, which is less than 1,000 feet wide at its narrowest point.

    That’s caused issues in the past, including in 2021 when the Ever Given -- one of the largest container ships in the world -- became wedged across the canal for six days, severely disrupting global commerce and supply chains that were just trying to recover from the pandemic.

