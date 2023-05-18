Cardiologist Charged With Drugging or Sexually Assaulting 10 Women He Met on Dating Apps

At least 10 women have come forward to accuse a Denver-area cardiologist of assaulting them after meeting him through online dating apps, according to a police arrest affidavit.

Dr. Stephen Matthews, 35, was originally arrested in March on three counts of sexual assault, according to a redacted version of the document.

But he now faces additional charges after more women reported encounters with Matthews. They accused him of drugging them, sexually assaulting them—or both—following dates.

Matthews was arrested a second time on Monday outside the courtroom where he appeared for a hearing in the initial case from earlier this year, according to 9News Denver.

The affidavit from Denver police shows the alleged assaults date back through 2019, with the most recent incident having allegedly occurred in January.

According to the filing, the women reported similar stories, often saying they first met Matthews on apps such as Hinge and Tinder.

When they met up for dates in person, Matthews invited them back to his apartment, where he allegedly served them drinks he made, authorities allege.

In February, a woman told police she met Matthews through Hinge and they met at a cafe on the morning of Jan. 29 after speaking online for a few weeks, the affidavit says.

After they met for breakfast and mimosas, Matthews invited her to his house, where they played Jenga and used his hot tub, she told authorities.

The woman reported that Matthews "made her a drink and that she began to feel poorly," the affidavit states.

"Her next memory is being at her own home and talking to paramedics," the document says. "She had no memory from about noon until about 9:40 p.m. She had no idea how she got home."

She also reported that she later noticed she had "hickies" on her chest that she did not have before she blacked out, and she told police she "does not recall any sexual interaction with Dr. Matthews," authorities wrote.

Authorities spoke with Matthews, who confirmed to police the two met and went back to his home, where the woman had "a larger mimosa and two shots of tequila," the document states.

"He said they had consensual sex and after that she vomited several times," police wrote. "He offered her water, which she declined and then offered her a shower, which she accepted. Dr. Matthews stated that after a while she was doing better, and she called for an Uber and went home."

Matthews was arrested on March 22 on three counts of sexual assault.

The case received media attention and, since then, police were contacted by nine other women to report additional allegations against Matthews, according to authorities.

Many of the women reported blacking out at Matthews's home, the affidavit shows.

One woman told police she went to bed and woke up to Matthews having sex with her, while another reported "having a vague memory of him being on top of her and kissing her," the affidavit states.

Another woman said Matthews got "touchy" while they were in his hot tub, police wrote.

"She said that she subsequently realized that he was the same person who had sexually assaulted her friend about three years ago," authorities wrote.

A fourth woman who spoke to police on May 1, meanwhile, said she drank one shot of liquor and possibly some of a can of hard seltzer before "things got fuzzy" while at his home last year, police wrote in the affidavit.

"She did not know what happened, but she ended up with bite marks on her arms," authorities wrote.

His attorney, Douglas Cohen, maintained Matthews is innocent, CBS News reported, and that the encounters were consensual.

"He's alleged to do things," Cohen said on Monday. "Many people are alleged to do things -- I'll leave it at that."

Matthews is now charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and second degree assault (drugging).

He was taken into custody Monday, according to 9News Denver.

According to a Colorado state database, there is no discipline or board actions on file against Matthews's medical license. There are seven practices listed for his license, and Matthews holds certifications for internal medicine and cardiovascular disease.