Card Game’s Depiction of Aragorn From ‘Lord of the Rings’ as Black Sparks Debate

"Lord of the Rings" fans have mixed feelings over how the popular collectible card game, Magic: The Gathering, is choosing to interpret the character, Aragorn.

Artwork depicting Aragorn as Black and not white — as he was portrayed by Viggo Mortensen in the film adaptations of the famous fantasy works by J. R. R. Tolkien —) posted online on Sunday has generated both criticism and support.

"You have to tell people this is Aragorn because there is no way anybody would have been able to guess it otherwise, seeing as you completely disregarded the source material," one Twitter user, Alex James, posted in response. "Trash."

The issue has come up primarily in cinematic and theatrical adaptations, perhaps most famously through the controversy that ensued following the release of a trailer for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2014.

Some fans of the sci-fi opera were livid over the decision to cast John Boyega as the stormtrooper-turned-rebel named, Finn, as the soldiers of the Empire had traditionally been white men before the film's release.

According to Newsweek, in Tolkien's books, Aragorn is described as being of Numenorean descent, a fictitious demographic that was considered fair-skinned.

In "The Fellowship of the Ring," Aragorn has "a shaggy head of dark hair flecked with grey, and in a pale stern face a pair of keen grey eyes," Tolkien wrote.

Yet, Tolkien also wrote in a letter once that Numenoreans were "best pictured in (say) Egyptian terms."

It is unclear whether the author was referring to Egyptian ethnicity or culture, however, Newsweek reported.

"This is a lovely piece of artwork. And while I never imagined Aragorn as black, Tolkien might well have," Matt Thrower, a gaming writer, according to the news outlet.

Hasbro, which owns Magic: The Gathering, did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday afternoon.