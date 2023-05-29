The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Card Game’s Depiction of Aragorn From ‘Lord of the Rings’ as Black Sparks Debate

    Some fans say the decision strays from the original works, while others applauded the move

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    New Line; Irvin Rodriguez/Wizards of the Coast

    "Lord of the Rings" fans have mixed feelings over how the popular collectible card game, Magic: The Gathering, is choosing to interpret the character, Aragorn.

    Artwork depicting Aragorn as Black and not white — as he was portrayed by Viggo Mortensen in the film adaptations of the famous fantasy works by J. R. R. Tolkien —) posted online on Sunday has generated both criticism and support.

    "You have to tell people this is Aragorn because there is no way anybody would have been able to guess it otherwise, seeing as you completely disregarded the source material," one Twitter user, Alex James, posted in response. "Trash."

    Read More

    The issue has come up primarily in cinematic and theatrical adaptations, perhaps most famously through the controversy that ensued following the release of a trailer for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2014.

    Some fans of the sci-fi opera were livid over the decision to cast John Boyega as the stormtrooper-turned-rebel named, Finn, as the soldiers of the Empire had traditionally been white men before the film's release.

    According to Newsweek, in Tolkien's books, Aragorn is described as being of Numenorean descent, a fictitious demographic that was considered fair-skinned.

    In "The Fellowship of the Ring," Aragorn has "a shaggy head of dark hair flecked with grey, and in a pale stern face a pair of keen grey eyes," Tolkien wrote.

    Yet, Tolkien also wrote in a letter once that Numenoreans were "best pictured in (say) Egyptian terms."

    It is unclear whether the author was referring to Egyptian ethnicity or culture, however, Newsweek reported.

    "This is a lovely piece of artwork. And while I never imagined Aragorn as black, Tolkien might well have," Matt Thrower, a gaming writer, according to the news outlet.

    Hasbro, which owns Magic: The Gathering, did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday afternoon.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.