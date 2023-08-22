Video: Car Barrels Into Building Narrowly Missing Man Sitting in Lobby

Security footage captured the moment An elderly woman accidentally sent her car flying through the front of a Phoenix-area salon, narrowly missing a customer.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Belle Vie Salon in Chandler. The woman, driving a Lexus, went airborne and smashed through the glass wall, coming to a stop just feet away from a man waiting in the lobby.

“I can’t even imagine the fear that was going on in their minds at that moment,” business owner Ashley Upton told KTVK-TV.

The salon customer walked away from the incident unharmed.

A car is seen airborne just before it crashed into the lobby of a beauty salon. Belle Vie Salon Studios/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

The salon owners said that the crash caused “significant damage” to the building, forcing them to close. In a GoFundMe the salon says it employs 25 beauty professionals.

A waxing studio that had been open in the same building for less than two months was also damaged and forced to close. A men’s salon faced a similar situation.

The Chandler Police Department said that the elderly driver only suffered a minor leg injury.

