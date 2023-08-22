Video: Car Barrels Into Building Narrowly Missing Man Sitting in Lobby - The Messenger
Video: Car Barrels Into Building Narrowly Missing Man Sitting in Lobby

The salon owners said that the crash caused 'significant damage' to the building

Luke Funk
JWPlayer

Security footage captured the moment An elderly woman accidentally sent her car flying through the front of a Phoenix-area salon, narrowly missing a customer.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Belle Vie Salon in Chandler. The woman, driving a Lexus, went airborne and smashed through the glass wall, coming to a stop just feet away from a man waiting in the lobby.

“I can’t even imagine the fear that was going on in their minds at that moment,” business owner Ashley Upton told KTVK-TV.

The salon customer walked away from the incident unharmed.

A car is seen airborne just before it crashed into the lobby of a beauty salon.
A car is seen airborne just before it crashed into the lobby of a beauty salon.Belle Vie Salon Studios/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

The salon owners said that the crash caused “significant damage” to the building, forcing them to close.  In a GoFundMe the salon says it employs 25 beauty professionals.

A waxing studio that had been open in the same building for less than two months was also damaged and forced to close.  A men’s salon faced a similar situation.

The Chandler Police Department said that the elderly driver only suffered a minor leg injury.

