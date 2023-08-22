Video: Car Barrels Into Building Narrowly Missing Man Sitting in Lobby
The salon owners said that the crash caused 'significant damage' to the building
Security footage captured the moment An elderly woman accidentally sent her car flying through the front of a Phoenix-area salon, narrowly missing a customer.
The crash happened about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Belle Vie Salon in Chandler. The woman, driving a Lexus, went airborne and smashed through the glass wall, coming to a stop just feet away from a man waiting in the lobby.
“I can’t even imagine the fear that was going on in their minds at that moment,” business owner Ashley Upton told KTVK-TV.
The salon customer walked away from the incident unharmed.
The salon owners said that the crash caused “significant damage” to the building, forcing them to close. In a GoFundMe the salon says it employs 25 beauty professionals.
A waxing studio that had been open in the same building for less than two months was also damaged and forced to close. A men’s salon faced a similar situation.
- Man Sitting in Parked Jaguar Shot in Oakland
- WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler/Actor Terry Funk Dead at 79
- Barrels of Drinking Water for Migrants Walking Through Texas Have Disappeared
- Dwayne Johnson Mourns Deaths of WWE Stars Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk
- Amazon’s Lobbying Blitz Greatly Intensified In Recent Years, New Report Says
- Man Who Scaled National Gallery Building in London Comes Down, Is Hospitalized
The Chandler Police Department said that the elderly driver only suffered a minor leg injury.
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- ‘The Embodiment of T’Challa’: University President Praises Guard Who Scared Dollar General Mass Shooter Off CampusNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews
- Native American Girl, 4, Still Living with White Woman Despite Court Ruling to Grant Grandmother CustodyNews
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews