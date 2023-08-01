Car Linked to Missing Teen’s Kidnapping Found in Search for Young Girl

Authorities in central Florida have made a critical discovery in their search for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen entering a mini-van moments before texting her family she had been kidnapped.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert late Monday evening for Barbora Zdanska.
Police in Daytona Beach claim Barbora got into a 2014 Dodge Caravan on Monday night, and soon afterwards, sent her family the distressing text message.
On Tuesday morning at around 4:30 a.m., investigators located the blue mini-van they believe she entered on Monday, but found no sign of the girl.
Barbora is white and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 136 pounds.
The last time anyone saw her, she was wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes and black jean shorts.
Police are urging anyone who sees Barbora or may know where she is to call 911.
