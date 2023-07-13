Car Fleeing Secret Service Kills Man, Injures Teen Near White House

The U.S. Secret Service and other Washington, D.C., authorities are searching for a driver who struck several pedestrians, killing a 75-year-old man, when he fled a federal agent during a traffic stop on Wednesday near the White House.

A uniformed Secret Service officer tried to pull over the 2006 blue Honda Accord with expired registration around 1:30 p.m. near The Ellipse and south of the White House on Constitution Avenue.

The driver at first appeared to be stopping but then fled, running a red light and hitting the two people in a crosswalk a block away, Secret Service spokesman Lt. Paul Mayhair said in a statement.

US Park Police identified the man who died as Bing Wong of Philadelphia, spokesman Lt. James Dingeldein said in an emailed statement to The Messenger.

A 13-year-old girl was treated for injuries at the scene, he said.

A witness said he was near the intersection when the Honda driver slammed into the pedestrians.

“All of a sudden, it just hit the guy. The guy flew up – I saw him when he was flying up. He came down on the hood,” Ehab Sorour told NBC 4 in Washington, D.C. “All of a sudden, he backed up a little bit and ran over him again and kept on continuing down until the light.”

Law enforcement officers are continuing looking for the car, which has a Virginia license plate with the number 8718BE.

The car with that license plate had three unpaid speeding tickets that by Wednesday had amassed $720 in fines, the Washington Post reported, citing the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Secret Service directed inquires about the incident to the Park Police.

Dingeldein said the investigation is continuing, and people with information should contact the USPP tipline at (202) 379-4877 or uspp_tipline@nps.gov.