Car Fired on After Breaching Vatican Gate

Vatican City guards fired on a car that raced through a Vatican gate Thursday evening.
According to a press release, the man was prevented from entering the Vatican at the Santa Anna gate by Swiss Guards just before 8 p.m., according to Vatican officials.
He later returned and drove through two checkpoints at a high rate of speed.
A guard "fired a shot in the direction of the front tires of the vehicle” in an effort to stop it.
- Is Pope Francis planning to step down? How the Vatican calendar set off a storm of speculation.
- Dr. Luke Named ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter of the Year
- Car Falls on College Student, Killing Him on Graduation Day
- Pope Interrupts General Audience to Take a Call
- New Mexico Shooting ‘Purely Random,’ Suspect ‘Shot at Whatever,’ Authorities Say
A 40-year-old man ended up in a courtyard of the Apostolic Palace. Vatican gendarmes were able to arrest him in the courtyard.
The man suffers from apparent psychiatric problems, according to the Vatican News Service. He was being held in the Vatican barracks.
It wasn’t clear if Pope Francis was near the incident. Francis lives on the other side of Vatican City at the Santa Marta hotel, where at that hour he would normally be having dinner and retiring to his room.
The incident was a rare incursion into the city-state, much of which is off-limits to the general public, especially at night.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews