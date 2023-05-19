The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Car Fired on After Breaching Vatican Gate

    The suspect apparently has psychiatric problems, according to the Vatican.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    David Lees/Getty Images

    Vatican City guards fired on a car that raced through a Vatican gate Thursday evening.

    According to a press release, the man was prevented from entering the Vatican at the Santa Anna gate by Swiss Guards just before 8 p.m., according to Vatican officials.

    He later returned and drove through two checkpoints at a high rate of speed.

    A guard "fired a shot in the direction of the front tires of the vehicle” in an effort to stop it.

    Read More

    A 40-year-old man ended up in a courtyard of the Apostolic Palace. Vatican gendarmes were able to arrest him in the courtyard.

    The man suffers from apparent psychiatric problems, according to the Vatican News Service. He was being held in the Vatican barracks.

    It wasn’t clear if Pope Francis was near the incident. Francis lives on the other side of Vatican City at the Santa Marta hotel, where at that hour he would normally be having dinner and retiring to his room.

    The incident was a rare incursion into the city-state, much of which is off-limits to the general public, especially at night.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.