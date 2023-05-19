Car Fired on After Breaching Vatican Gate

Vatican City guards fired on a car that raced through a Vatican gate Thursday evening.

According to a press release, the man was prevented from entering the Vatican at the Santa Anna gate by Swiss Guards just before 8 p.m., according to Vatican officials.

He later returned and drove through two checkpoints at a high rate of speed.

A guard "fired a shot in the direction of the front tires of the vehicle” in an effort to stop it.

A 40-year-old man ended up in a courtyard of the Apostolic Palace. Vatican gendarmes were able to arrest him in the courtyard.

The man suffers from apparent psychiatric problems, according to the Vatican News Service. He was being held in the Vatican barracks.

It wasn’t clear if Pope Francis was near the incident. Francis lives on the other side of Vatican City at the Santa Marta hotel, where at that hour he would normally be having dinner and retiring to his room.

The incident was a rare incursion into the city-state, much of which is off-limits to the general public, especially at night.

