Car Falls on College Student, Killing Him on Graduation Day

A car fell on 22-year-old Ian Brunner and killed him hours after he had graduated from college on Sunday.
Brunner was in a parking lot on the University of Dayton campus in Ohio when witnesses found him trapped underneath a car after the car jack came out from under, according to WIS News.
Others at the scene tried to get the jack lifted, but the car fell on Brunner again. When he was retrieved from under the car, a 911 caller reported he was not breathing and was “black and blue from the chest up,” WIS News reported.
He died from his injuries. Brunner had received his college diploma that day, majoring in mechanical engineering.
The school held a memorial service where students could light candles for Brunner in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception on Monday.
“We ask that the community keep this young man’s family, friends and loved ones in their prayers,” the university said in a statement to WIS News.
