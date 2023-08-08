Captain of Riverboat at Center of Montgomery Brawl Says Fight Was Not About Race
The skipper of the Harriott II said the white boaters have caused trouble for the company before
A white captain of the ship at the center of the Montgomery, Alabama brawl said that even though his Black co-captain was attacked by a group of white men, the incident was not racially motivated.
“This was not a black and white thing,” Jim Kattrell, the skipper of the Harriott II, said Monday on the radio program "News & Views with Joey Clark." “That's not the case at all. It was shipmates that were trying to take up for their hurt crew member. It was brutal to watch."
Kattrell’s co-captain Damien Pickett, who is Black, was attacked after telling a group of white boaters to move their pontoon boat so the Harriott II could dock in its designated spot.
- Now Montgomery Riverboat Skipper Says Attack on His Co-Captain Was Racially Motivated
- 4 Arrest Warrants Issued in Montgomery Riverboat Brawl
- Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Co-Captain Describes ‘Hanging on for Dear Life’ During Attack by White Boaters
- 2 More Suspects in Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Surrender to Police
- Montgomery Police ID 3 Charged in Riverfront Brawl; Man Wielding Folding Chair Wanted for Questioning
- Marlon Wayans Faces Criticism After Citing Jason Aldean Lyrics in Comment About Alabama Riverboat Brawl
Kattrell said the group of men who started the fight come to the river every year from Selma, Ala., and have caused trouble before.
He said that one year they stole one of the riverboat company’s golf carts that it uses to transport elderly and disabled passengers.
"We were going to press charges then, but the police talked us out of it,” he said. The captain described the men as “idiots.”
The incident turned into an all-out brawl after bystanders and members of the crew — many of whom were Black — came to the defense of Pickett, who at one point was being beaten up by a group of white men.
Police said Tuesday that the attack did not meet the criteria for a hate crime.
Three of the white men — Richard Roberts, 48; Allen Todd, 23; and Zachary Shipman, 25 — were charged with misdemeanor assault over the ordeal. Police also said they are hoping to talk to Reggie Gray, a Black man seen wielding a folding chair, for questioning.
The men are accused of hitting both Pickett and a white 16-year-old who was part of the crew.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews