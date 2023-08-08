Captain of Riverboat at Center of Montgomery Brawl Says Fight Was Not About Race

A white captain of the ship at the center of the Montgomery, Alabama brawl said that even though his Black co-captain was attacked by a group of white men, the incident was not racially motivated.

“This was not a black and white thing,” Jim Kattrell, the skipper of the Harriott II, said Monday on the radio program "News & Views with Joey Clark." “That's not the case at all. It was shipmates that were trying to take up for their hurt crew member. It was brutal to watch."

Three people were charged in the aftermath of the brawl. WSFA 12 News

Kattrell’s co-captain Damien Pickett, who is Black, was attacked after telling a group of white boaters to move their pontoon boat so the Harriott II could dock in its designated spot.

Kattrell said the group of men who started the fight come to the river every year from Selma, Ala., and have caused trouble before.

He said that one year they stole one of the riverboat company’s golf carts that it uses to transport elderly and disabled passengers.

"We were going to press charges then, but the police talked us out of it,” he said. The captain described the men as “idiots.”

The incident turned into an all-out brawl after bystanders and members of the crew — many of whom were Black — came to the defense of Pickett, who at one point was being beaten up by a group of white men.

Richard Roberts seen in his mugshot provided by Montgomery, Alabama police. Montgomery Police Department

Police said Tuesday that the attack did not meet the criteria for a hate crime.

Three of the white men — Richard Roberts, 48; Allen Todd, 23; and Zachary Shipman, 25 — were charged with misdemeanor assault over the ordeal. Police also said they are hoping to talk to Reggie Gray, a Black man seen wielding a folding chair, for questioning.

The men are accused of hitting both Pickett and a white 16-year-old who was part of the crew.