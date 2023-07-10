Capitol Rioter Who Used Bear Spray Given ‘Break’ By Trump-Appointed Judge - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Capitol Rioter Who Used Bear Spray Given ‘Break’ By Trump-Appointed Judge

Tyler Bensch's young age and lack of criminal history were cited by the judge

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A man who used bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021 was given a “break” on Friday during his sentencing hearing by a former President Donald Trump-appointed federal judge.

Tyler Bensch pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to the attack on the Capitol and was sentenced to 60 days of home incarceration and two years of probation by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, NBC News reported.

“You participated in a national embarrassment,” McFadden said at the hearing, the outlet reported. “You came ready for trouble.”

Tyler Bensch on January 6, 2021, as identified by the U.S. Department of Justice in its statement of facts.
Tyler Bensch on January 6, 2021, as identified by the U.S. Department of Justice in its statement of facts.U.S. Dept. of Justice
Read More

Bensch was 19 years old when he participated in storming the Capitol, and McFadden cited his age as a factor in the sentencing, stating his involvement was “pretty minor.”

“I am giving you this break because of your age and a lack of criminal history," McFadden said. "This doesn’t need to define you or your life.”

The January 6 rioter was first arrested in August with four other members of the “B Squad” – a self-named subgroup of the far-right group the “Guardians of Freedom” and Three Percent movement, identified by the FBI as a “militia-style organization.”

In May, Bensch pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and one count of theft of government property for stealing a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.