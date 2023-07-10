Capitol Rioter Who Used Bear Spray Given ‘Break’ By Trump-Appointed Judge
Tyler Bensch's young age and lack of criminal history were cited by the judge
A man who used bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021 was given a “break” on Friday during his sentencing hearing by a former President Donald Trump-appointed federal judge.
Tyler Bensch pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to the attack on the Capitol and was sentenced to 60 days of home incarceration and two years of probation by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, NBC News reported.
“You participated in a national embarrassment,” McFadden said at the hearing, the outlet reported. “You came ready for trouble.”
Bensch was 19 years old when he participated in storming the Capitol, and McFadden cited his age as a factor in the sentencing, stating his involvement was “pretty minor.”
“I am giving you this break because of your age and a lack of criminal history," McFadden said. "This doesn’t need to define you or your life.”
The January 6 rioter was first arrested in August with four other members of the “B Squad” – a self-named subgroup of the far-right group the “Guardians of Freedom” and Three Percent movement, identified by the FBI as a “militia-style organization.”
In May, Bensch pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and one count of theft of government property for stealing a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield.
