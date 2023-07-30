Capitol Police Planning New Regional Offices to Deal With Increasing Threats Against Lawmakers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Capitol Police Planning New Regional Offices to Deal With Increasing Threats Against Lawmakers

Capitol Police chief testifies security must be increased amid heightened 'threat environment'

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The U.S. Capitol Police are planning to open new offices in the country to increase protection amid surging disturbing threats and assaults against congressional lawmakers, their families and staff.

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger announced plans to open new bureau offices in Milwaukee and Boston.

Officials are also aiming to reopen a previously closed office in Texas due to the "increased threat environment," said Manger.

The location for the Texas office has not yet been determined, the Texas Tribune reported.

Read More

Manger revealed the plans at a joint Senate-House administrative oversight hearing regarding the Capitol Police Board last Wednesday.

"The sheer increase in the number of threats against members of Congress—approximately 300% over the past seven years — requires new
and innovative techniques to identify, deter and mitigate threats before they materialize," Manger testified.

Lawmakers have not only been subjected to an increasing number of death threats, they, their families and staff members have been the target of assaults.

Former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was viciously attacked in their California home last October, and Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in February.

In May, a man entered the office of Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia) and attacked two of his staffers with a baseball bat.

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger testifies at an earlier hearing on the budget. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Capitol Police department, which is responsible for protecting Congress and its members, opened its first field offices in Tampa, Florida, and San Francisco after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Frankly, most of the threat cases we got” came from those states, Manger testified.

He also noted problems in Texas, and the “Northeast is always busy."

Manger called the storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters a "transformative event," and referred to "increasingly volatile times."

“Due to the increased threat environment, our protective responsibilities have increased, requiring additional protection details, increased coverage" of official travel by members of Congress ... as "well as other enhancements to our current protective details,” Manger said in his written testimony in the oversight hearing.

Manger said his agency is addressing threats by expanding intelligence-gathering operations, increasing the number of investigative agents and working with state and local law enforcement.

“We need to do a better job at protecting members when they’re home, their families," Manger said. "We’ve got to make sure that we’ve got security measures in place in home district offices, in homes."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.