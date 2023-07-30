Capitol Police Planning New Regional Offices to Deal With Increasing Threats Against Lawmakers

The U.S. Capitol Police are planning to open new offices in the country to increase protection amid surging disturbing threats and assaults against congressional lawmakers, their families and staff.

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger announced plans to open new bureau offices in Milwaukee and Boston.

Officials are also aiming to reopen a previously closed office in Texas due to the "increased threat environment," said Manger.

The location for the Texas office has not yet been determined, the Texas Tribune reported.

Manger revealed the plans at a joint Senate-House administrative oversight hearing regarding the Capitol Police Board last Wednesday.

"The sheer increase in the number of threats against members of Congress—approximately 300% over the past seven years — requires new

and innovative techniques to identify, deter and mitigate threats before they materialize," Manger testified.

Lawmakers have not only been subjected to an increasing number of death threats, they, their families and staff members have been the target of assaults.

Former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was viciously attacked in their California home last October, and Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in February.

In May, a man entered the office of Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia) and attacked two of his staffers with a baseball bat.

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger testifies at an earlier hearing on the budget. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Capitol Police department, which is responsible for protecting Congress and its members, opened its first field offices in Tampa, Florida, and San Francisco after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Frankly, most of the threat cases we got” came from those states, Manger testified.

He also noted problems in Texas, and the “Northeast is always busy."

Manger called the storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters a "transformative event," and referred to "increasingly volatile times."

“Due to the increased threat environment, our protective responsibilities have increased, requiring additional protection details, increased coverage" of official travel by members of Congress ... as "well as other enhancements to our current protective details,” Manger said in his written testimony in the oversight hearing.

Manger said his agency is addressing threats by expanding intelligence-gathering operations, increasing the number of investigative agents and working with state and local law enforcement.

“We need to do a better job at protecting members when they’re home, their families," Manger said. "We’ve got to make sure that we’ve got security measures in place in home district offices, in homes."