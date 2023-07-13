Cannabis Company Stages ‘Boston Weed Party’ to Protest Unfair Tax Burden

The Sons of Liberty may have been the first to protest taxes by staging a demonstration in Boston Harbor nearly 250 years ago, but the staff at a cannabis company are the latest to make such a scene.

In an event dubbed the "Boston Weed Party," employees of MariMed sailed a schooner into the harbor on Wednesday night and dumped boxes labeled "weed" into the water - while dressed in colonial garb, of course.

This stunt was in protest of a federal tax rule, Section 280E of the IRS tax code, which restricts cannabis companies from deducting ordinary business expenses from federal taxes due to the classification of cannabis as a Schedule 1 federally illegal substance.

This rule has long been criticized by the cannabis industry as "creating an impossible situation" for businesses, according to a release from the company.

"Our protest was less about us and more about providing a voice for the entire industry," MariMed CEO and President Jon Levine said in a statement.

"Section 280E is unfair and hampers companies striving to make cannabis accessible for consumers and medical cannabis patients in all legal states. It should be repealed. Doing so would remove an obstacle to our mission to improve people’s lives every day through cannabis.”

The company clarified on its website that the boxes thrown over the side of the vessel did not contain weed and were later removed from the harbor.