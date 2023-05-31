Wildfires across Nova Scotia and eastern Quebec were producing large enough smoke plumes this week to cause haze and air quality alerts in the United States.

The most notable of the fires was the Barrington Lake wildfire in far southwestern Nova Scotia.

It was producing a “prolific plume” of dense smoke moving south and southeastward.

Remnant smoke from the Nova Scotia fires was observed moving west across coastal southern New England.

The fires have been causing hazy conditions along the northeast, including New York City. Satellite imagery from NOAA showed the parts of the northeast being affected by the smoke.

Meteorologist Mark Tarello at Fox 40 in Binghamton said that the smoke could be strong enough to smell at some points on Wednesday.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert due to the smoke in the air.

People with heart or lung disease, the elderly, and the young were advised to limit strenuous activities and active time outdoors.

(Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Nova Scotia's leader begged people to stay out of the woods and avoid any activity that could start more fires after a wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast damaged about 200 houses and other structures and prompted the evacuation of 16,000 people.

“It’s extensive. It’s heartbreaking,” said Premier Tim Houston, who announced a ban on woodland activity after visiting the disaster area to get a sense of the damage.