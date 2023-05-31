Wildfires across Nova Scotia and eastern Quebec were producing large enough smoke plumes this week to cause haze and air quality alerts in the United States.
The most notable of the fires was the Barrington Lake wildfire in far southwestern Nova Scotia.
It was producing a “prolific plume” of dense smoke moving south and southeastward.
Remnant smoke from the Nova Scotia fires was observed moving west across coastal southern New England.
- Alaska’s devastating wildfire season is the latest climate change-fueled disaster
- 2 Million Acres of Land Destroyed as Wildfires Rage on in Canada
- Map Shows Where Smoke from Canada Wildfires is Impacting U.S.
- Officials Warn Peak of Canada’s Wildfire Season Still Ahead
- Rare, ‘Very Aggressive’ Wildfire in Canada Forces Evacuations and State of Emergency
The fires have been causing hazy conditions along the northeast, including New York City. Satellite imagery from NOAA showed the parts of the northeast being affected by the smoke.
Meteorologist Mark Tarello at Fox 40 in Binghamton said that the smoke could be strong enough to smell at some points on Wednesday.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert due to the smoke in the air.
People with heart or lung disease, the elderly, and the young were advised to limit strenuous activities and active time outdoors.
Nova Scotia's leader begged people to stay out of the woods and avoid any activity that could start more fires after a wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast damaged about 200 houses and other structures and prompted the evacuation of 16,000 people.
“It’s extensive. It’s heartbreaking,” said Premier Tim Houston, who announced a ban on woodland activity after visiting the disaster area to get a sense of the damage.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News