The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    JWPlayer

    Wildfires across Nova Scotia and eastern Quebec were producing large enough smoke plumes this week to cause haze and air quality alerts in the United States.

    The most notable of the fires was the Barrington Lake wildfire in far southwestern Nova Scotia.

    It was producing a “prolific plume” of dense smoke moving south and southeastward.

    Remnant smoke from the Nova Scotia fires was observed moving west across coastal southern New England.

    Read More

    The fires have been causing hazy conditions along the northeast, including New York City. Satellite imagery from NOAA showed the parts of the northeast being affected by the smoke.

    Meteorologist Mark Tarello at Fox 40 in Binghamton said that the smoke could be strong enough to smell at some points on Wednesday.

    The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert due to the smoke in the air.

    People with heart or lung disease, the elderly, and the young were advised to limit strenuous activities and active time outdoors.

    (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

    Nova Scotia's leader begged people to stay out of the woods and avoid any activity that could start more fires after a wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast damaged about 200 houses and other structures and prompted the evacuation of 16,000 people.

    “It’s extensive. It’s heartbreaking,” said Premier Tim Houston, who announced a ban on woodland activity after visiting the disaster area to get a sense of the damage.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.