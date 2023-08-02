Canadian Prime Minister’s Separation From Wife Echoes In-Office Split of Justin Trudeau’s Parents
His mother, Margaret, partied with the Rolling Stones, was linked to Mick Jagger and had several famous boyfriends during and after split from then-PM Pierre Trudeau
The announcement Wednesday by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife that they are separating brought back distant memories of another Great White North PM who split with his wife while in office: Trudeau's own father.
On May 21 1977, Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau and Canada's first lady, Margaret, jointly announced their separation. They also said Pierre would maintain custody of the couple's three sons, including the future PM.
The statement was brief, but it said Mrs. Trudeau wished "to leave the marriage and pursue an independent career."
Later, in his memoir, Justin would write that having separated parents left him with "a sense of diminished self worth."
The couple got married in secret in 1971, having snuck off away from Pierre's staff, telling them he was going skiing.
The Washington Post reported in 1977 that trouble in the marriage began a couple of months before the announcement.
Margaret, who was 29 years younger than her husband, had left home in Ottawa without her husband to go to a Rolling Stones concert in Toronto.
She then partied with the band at a "luxurious" hotel and there were rumors of intimacy with frontman Mick Jagger, which he denied.
After the separation was announced, she was regularly spotted at New York's Studio 54 with the likes of Andy Warhol, as well as an array of famous boyfriends including actors Ryan O'Neal and Jack Nicholson.
The couple finally divorced in 1984. A few weeks later Margaret married Ottawa businessman Fried Kemper.
In a 1995 interview with CTV, Margaret spoke of building herself back up again after the divorce.
"I just couldn't find anything in me to make me feel hope or happy," she said. "I had, I think, too many losses, I'd been hurt too much in the early years after I left Pierre."
When their son took office in 2015, Margaret's story came back into the spotlight.
In a 2016 interview with Harpers Bazaar, she said "I was a darling wife when I was good, and when I was bad, I was the worst on the planet."
"When I finally left Pierre, it had been a long time coming; we tried marriage counselors and everything," she told the magazine. "I wanted to become a photographer. Pierre had plucked me before I could learn a profession, and I thought this could get me started."
She talked at the time about how that didn't really happen, as the press attention was so great.
In that interview she talked of her bipolar diagnosis and managing the disorder, of which she has become an advocate for treatment and understanding.
Pierre Trudeau's political career seemed unaffected by the separation, having served as prime minister from 1968–1979, he was reelected in 1980 for another four year term.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Passenger Flight Delayed After Bear Escapes From Plane’s Cargo HoldNews
- Investigation Uncovers Nazi Symbols, Child Porn in German Police Chat MessagesNews
- Image of ‘The Candy Man’ Serial Killer’s Last Known Unidentified Victim Released 50 Years LaterNews
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Amateur Sleuths Dive Into Florida Lake, Find 32 Cars Tied to Cold CasesNews
- California County Declares ‘American Christian Heritage Month’ with Proclamation Full of Historical ErrorsNews
- Magic Mushroom Churches Popping Up Across San Francisco Leave City Officials PuzzledNews
- Western-Made Semiconductors Continue to Flow Into Russia, Powering Its Military Despite Sanctions: ReportNews
- Arizona Man Unable to Work After His Two Trucks are Stolen in One MonthNews
- Viral Photo Shows Aftermath of Florida Patrol Car Struck by Lightning With Deputy InsideNews
- Cops, Ambulances Seen at Home ‘At Least Twice’ Before Murder-Suicide of Cancer Doc, Baby: NeighborNews
- Florida Man Accused of Beating an Elderly Man to Death For Hitting a Car He Mistook as His OwnNews