    Canadian Pacific Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in Minnesota

    No injuries nor leaks immediately reported along a stretch of massive, toppled rail cars when train goes off the rails in Minnesota.

    Published |Updated
    Mary Papenfuss
    Canadian Pacific Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in Minnesota Lancaster Fire Department

    At least 24 cars of a Canadian Pacific freight train, some carrying hazardous materials, derailed Wednesday near Lancaster, Minnesota, less than 20 miles from the Canadian border.

    There were no immediate reports of injuries, and officials of the Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern and the Lancaster Fire Department said there were no leaks discovered in the accident as of late Wednesday, reported local ABC affiliate KSTP-TV.

    The company provided no immediate details on what kind of hazardous material the train was transporting. But a local sheriff said it appeared to be some kind of "petroleum-based" product.

    The fire department identified it only as a "flammable liquid."

    Read More
    Photo courtesy Lancaster Fire Department Lancaster Fire Department

    Highway 59 was closed "due to a train derailment," the state's Department of Transportation tweeted after the accident, which occurred sometime around 4:30 p.m. local time.

    The side of the roadway was littered with huge, toppled rail cars.

    It was the second derailment involving hazardous materials since late March in the state.

    It also occurred just a day after a Canadian Pacific derailment near Balfour, North Dakota. That train was also carrying hazardous materials.

    Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said in a tweet that state and local emergency personnel were working together to assess the situation, and that "experts" were on their way.

    He said he was "glad to hear" no injuries were reported and the "site is contained."

    A BNSF Rail company freight train derailed in late March in the southwestern Minnesota town of Raymond, spilling ethanol and causing a fire, which led to evacuations.

    Less than a month later, a BNSF train derailed in southwestern Wisconsin, and two of the train's cars ended up floating down the Mississippi River. Those cars didn't contain hazardous materials, but other cars were transporting lithium-ion batteries.

