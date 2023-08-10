Canadian Hospital Suggested Suicidal Patient Look Into Assisted Suicide Rather Than Psychiatric Help: Report

A woman seeking care for a mental health emergency in Vancouver claims that when she told a clinician she was suicidal, the worker asked if she'd ever considered the country's medically-assisted-suicide program, the Globe and Mail reported.



Kathrin Mentler, 37, sought treatment in June at Vancouver General Hospital because a traumatic experience earlier that year had triggered a bout of severe depression, including suicidal ideation. Instead of offering care, the clinician reportedly warned that Canada's psychiatric system is "broken" and that it would take too long for her to find a bed in a psychiatric ward.



That's when the clinician brought up the medical assistance in dying (MAID) program, which caught Mentler off guard.



“I thought, like a maid that cleans a room?” Mentler told the Globe and Mail.



The first-year counseling student said the question only made her feel worse.



“I very specifically went there that day because I didn’t want to get into a situation where I would think about taking an overdose of medication,” she said. “The more I think about it, I think it brings up more and more ethical and moral questions around it.”



Mentler admitted to the clinician that she had tried to overdose on medication in the past, to which the clinician replied that medically assisted suicide would be a more "comfortable" process because she would be given sedatives before receiving lethal drugs.



Vancouver Coastal Health, the authority that operates the hospital, confirmed that the clinician had brought up MAID but said the question was only meant to gauge Menther's willingness to carry out the act — and that it was not a genuine offer.



“During patient assessments of this nature, difficult questions are often asked by clinicians to determine the appropriate care and risk to the patient,” said the health authority said in a statement. "We understand this conversation could be upsetting for some, and share our deepest apologies for any distress caused by this incident.”



The Canadian government has allowed limited forms of assisted suicide for terminally ill patients since 2016, gradually expanding eligibility over the years. So far, people solely suffering from a mental illness can't participate in the program, but that could soon change.



The country had planned to open eligibility for incurable mental illnesses starting in March but delayed the start date until 2024 to allow more time for studying how the program would work.



Some advocates say those whose mental anguish can't be treated should be allowed to participate — and that their illness should be thought of as any other terminal disease.



But critics, including Kwame McKenzie, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Toronto, say Canada should first invest in more mental health care and treatment options.



"If the system's going to start getting into that business, before it offers people MAID, it must, in my mind, do everything it can to make sure that people get proper treatment and social support," McKenzie told NPR in February.



The Canadian Mental Health Association, British Columbia recently invested about $2 million into creating a new set of guidelines that would help doctors treat people who are at risk of suicide and self-harm.



If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

A man sits on a hospital bed and looks out of the window. Justin Paget/Getty Images