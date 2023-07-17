No End in Sight as Canadian Fires Have Now Burned Area the Size of Indiana Sending Haze to Midwest, Great Lakes

Wildfires have burned nearly 25 million acres across Canada this year.

That's an area about the size of Indiana - and it's a huge jump from the estimated 3.7 million acres total that burned across the country last year.

July is traditionally the worst month for wildfires in Canada and a combination of heat and drought are being blamed for the blaze.

According to the Canada Drought Monitor, all 10 Canadian provinces are experiencing abnormal dryness, moderate or severe drought.

As the atmosphere dries, it sucks moisture out of plants, creating more fuel that burns easier, faster and with greater intensity.

Then you add more lightning strikes from more storms, some of which are dry lightning strikes, said Canadian fire scientist Mike Flannigan at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia.

There are currently more than 850 active wildfires according to the Canadian government with 578 of them considered out of control. The majority are in British Columbia.

Fire seasons are getting longer, starting earlier, because of warmer weather, he said. “We have to learn to live with fire and smoke, that’s the new reality,” Flannigan told the Associated Press.

Air quality continues to suffer across the United States due to hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada.

Air quality concerns continue in the United States due to Canadian wildfires. AirNow.gov

Canadian wildfire smoke is responsible for Air Quality alerts over parts of the Northern High Plains, the Midwest, Great Lakes, central Tennessee and North Carolina and into the Northeast where higher concentrations of smoke will result in unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

The current alerts will remain in the picture through Tuesday as northwesterly winds that originate out of the Canadian Prairies continue to direct more smoke into the U.S.

Smoke concentrations should diminish over parts of the Heartland on Tuesday, but may still cause poor air quality along the East Coast.