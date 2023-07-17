Canada’s Wildfire Smoke Was Unprecedented. Now Meteorologists are Trying To Explain What Happened

The hazardous blankets of thick Canadian wildfire smoke that enveloped the skies above the East Coast and Midwest twice last month was an unprecedented phenomenon that experts are now making sense of -- and one that will likely only ramp up in the years to come, meteorologists say.

A woman walks as the sun rises behind the One World Trade Center and the New York skyline, while the smoke from Canada wildfires covers the Manhattan borough as it is seen from the Liberty State Park on June 8, 2023 in New Jersey. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Experts first struggled to explain in June just how those situations came to be, as air quality alerts hit dangerous levels that had rarely been issued in the eastern half of the United States, The Hill reported.

Citing data from the American Lung Association, the outlet reported there were only 10 "code purple" days in the Midwest or East Coast between 2000 and 2021 -- each case affecting only a single county -- while no eastern county reported a "code maroon" day during that same time frame.

However, during three weeks last month, dozens of cities encompassing tens of millions of people saw both alerts as the wildfire smoke wafted over.

On Monday, air quality around the United States was again affected as the wildfires continued to burn. So far, the flames have burned nearly 25 million acres -- an area about the size of Indiana.

While wildfire smoke has become somewhat commonplace in the American West, meteorologists now say these kinds of events will likely occur more frequently in the eastern half of the country as the effects of climate change accelerate.

“I don’t think it’s a singular event anymore,” Chrysan Cronin, associate professor of public health at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, told The Hill. “I think we’re past that.”

According to the outlet, one of the reasons why past air quality issues spurred by wildfires have primarily stayed only over the western U.S. is because forests in that region dry out in the summer heat, while eastern forests stay damp.

With climate change, shifting weather patterns are shaking up some of that dynamic -- and the changes are expected to become more routine.

“Even though we think this is a wet area, and it is indeed a wet area, we’re experiencing periodic droughts,” Charles Driscoll, an environmental scholar at Syracuse University, told the Hill, referring to eastern Canada.

With less snow, there is now quicker melting in the spring, with any remaining water evaporating as temperatures rise, setting the stage for a busy fire season.

That's what experts think happened this spring following a mild winter.

The timing of the first batch of smoke in early June also coincided with two weather systems, a high-pressure system in the west and a low-pressure front in the east, that were able to push the air from Canada across the U.S.

The two storms operated like the wheels inside a baseball pitching machine, as described to The Hill.

“That’s essentially what you had, except instead of baseballs, it was smoke,” Peter DeCarlo, an associate professor and air quality expert at Johns Hopkins University, told the outlet.

“Those weather systems set up all the time, but usually there’s not a fire behind them.”

The fine particulates in the air were able to travel long distances.

Then late last month, a high-pressure storm system set up over the Midwest, which pushed the smoke to points south.

On Monday there were more than 850 active wildfires, according to the Canadian government, with 578 of them considered out of control. The

majority are in British Columbia, and are expected to burn well into the fall.