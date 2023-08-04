Canada’s Record Wildfires Are Responsible for a Quarter of Global Carbon Emissions This Year - The Messenger
Canada’s Record Wildfires Are Responsible for a Quarter of Global Carbon Emissions This Year

More than 32 million acres have burned across the country so far in 2023

Luke Funk
Visible satellite imagery of wildfires and smoke in Quebec on 28 June 2023.Credit: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery

From the first day of January to the last day in July of this year, wildfires in Canada unleashed some 290 megatonnes of carbon emissions — already more than double the previous yearly record.

The record breaking wildfires engulfing the country this year are responsible for a quarter of the world's global carbon emissions, according to the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

A graphic from the European Union shows the record carbon emissions in Canada due to wildfires.Credit: CAMS/ECMWF

More than 32 million acres have burned across Canada this year.

The air quality of millions of people in North America, meanwhile, has been harmed due to smoke from the fires.

The first significant wildfires developed in early May in Alberta.

Later that month, Saskatchewan saw its first fires of the season. By late May into early June, fires were burning across the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

Eastern provinces have also been impacted by unprecedented wildfire activity. Widespread fires across Nova Scotia during May and June led to tens of thousands of people being forced to leave their homes, while the resulting smoke triggered air quality alerts across the U.S.

Ontario saw a significant increase in wildfire activity during the same period.

During July, fires continued to burn across the country.

There are currently more than 200 uncontrolled wildfires burning across the country and hundreds more in various stages of being controlled.

Numerous fires are even burning within Canada's Arctic Circle.

Scientists blame climate change for the devastating fire season.

“The extreme weather – an increasingly frequent occurrence in our warming climate – is having a major impact on human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy and water supplies,” said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas.

“This underlines the increasing urgency of cutting greenhouse gas emissions as quickly and as deeply as possible.”

