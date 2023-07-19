Canada’s Non-Terminal Euthanasia Deaths in 2021 Outnumbered US Executions in Last 30 Years - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Canada’s Non-Terminal Euthanasia Deaths in 2021 Outnumbered US Executions in Last 30 Years

In the United States, 1,571 men and women have been executed since the 1970s

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The expansion to the law goes into effect in MarchGetty Images

In Canada, there were more medically assisted deaths in 2021 than there have been executions of convicted prisoners in the United States since the 1970s.

More than 10,000 people died from medically assisted death in 2021 alone, according to a Reuters report about the amendment to Canada's law mandating medically assisted deaths.

In less than a year, the law will be updated to include citizens suffering from mental illness.

In the United States, 1,571 men and women have been executed since the 1970s, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Only 917 prisoners have been put to death since 2000.

Read More

Reuters reports that in March 2024, the criteria for medically assisted death will expand to include Canadians whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. Experts argue that it is too difficult to determine if most mental illnesses are incurable.

They further claim it is nearly impossible to differentiate between suicidal ideations and a rational desire to die.

Canada legalized assisted death in 2016 for patients with a terminal illness. In 2021, the law was revised to include people with incurable but non-terminal diseases.

The new provision permitting assisted death for those with mental health disorders will make Canada's law one of the most extensive on the planet.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.