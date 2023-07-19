Canada’s Non-Terminal Euthanasia Deaths in 2021 Outnumbered US Executions in Last 30 Years

In Canada, there were more medically assisted deaths in 2021 than there have been executions of convicted prisoners in the United States since the 1970s.
More than 10,000 people died from medically assisted death in 2021 alone, according to a Reuters report about the amendment to Canada's law mandating medically assisted deaths.
In less than a year, the law will be updated to include citizens suffering from mental illness.
In the United States, 1,571 men and women have been executed since the 1970s, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Only 917 prisoners have been put to death since 2000.
- The death penalty: The past and uncertain future of executions in America
- Busiest Airport in the US to Open Exclusive Terminal for Rich and Famous
- Records Show Some Patients Cited Autism as the Reason They Chose Legal Euthanasia
- Why do the US and Canada treat medical aid in dying so differently?
- Singapore Set to Execute First Female Drug Trafficker in 20 Years
Reuters reports that in March 2024, the criteria for medically assisted death will expand to include Canadians whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. Experts argue that it is too difficult to determine if most mental illnesses are incurable.
They further claim it is nearly impossible to differentiate between suicidal ideations and a rational desire to die.
Canada legalized assisted death in 2016 for patients with a terminal illness. In 2021, the law was revised to include people with incurable but non-terminal diseases.
The new provision permitting assisted death for those with mental health disorders will make Canada's law one of the most extensive on the planet.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews