Canada Wildfire Smoke Has Returned to the US Yet Again — Here’s Where It’s Headed
By early Thursday, the East Coast should be largely free from bad air, although the Pacific Northwest won't be in the clear
Canadian wildfire smoke has made it back to the United States — again. But, this time, luckily it won’t linger for too long, according to forecasts.
Heavy smoke from the fires covered the Great Lakes region Tuesday. It also hit parts of the Pacific Northwest and areas in Georgia and South Carolina.
By Wednesday morning, much of the smoke had cleared except for a patch that spanned from Cleveland to Pittsburgh and traveled southeast down to Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia.
On Wednesday afternoon, the smoke covered much of Montana, northern Idaho, western Washington, and central Oregon. The line of smoke out East also grew, clouding much of Pennsylvania.
While wildfire smoke is never welcome, the smoke from Canada traveling through the U.S. currently is not causing the hazardous air quality alerts that were seen previously this season.
Forecasters predicted that by early Thursday, the East Coast should be largely free from bad air, although the Pacific Northwest won't be in the clear, in part because it’s dealing with its own fires.
A massive wildfire that originated in Washington’s Okanogan County broke out Saturday and crossed the Canadian border, forcing evacuations in both countries.
The U.S National Interagency Fire Center said that 67 active wildfires were blazing across the country Wednesday, including 13 in New Mexico, 12 in Arizona and 10 in Alaska. The collective fires have burned at least 388,245 acres so far.
