Canada Clocks Country’s Farthest-North 100-Degree Temp on Record - The Messenger
Canada Clocks Country’s Farthest-North 100-Degree Temp on Record

The triple-digit reading was recorded in Norman Wells, an oil town just 300 miles from the Arctic Ocean

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac and Nick Gallagher
Smoke from a wildfire is seen in the distance near Sheraton (west of Fraser Lake), British Colombia, Canada.Ulysse Bellier/AFP/Getty Images

Temperatures in Canada's Northwest Territories hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, representing the hottest temperature ever recorded above 65 degrees latitude in the Western Hemisphere, the Washington Post reported.

The triple-digit reading was recorded in Norman Wells, a tiny, forested oil town about 300 miles from the Arctic Ocean. Seventy miles northwest of the town, Fort Good Hope recorded temperatures reaching 99.4 degrees.

"Those two temperatures, those are now the fourth and fifth hottest ever recorded in the entire Northwest Territory," Jesse Wagar, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, told The Messenger.

Wager said record-breaking heat events are becoming all too common. Of the past five hottest temperatures recorded in the territory, "four of those five have occurred in the last eight years, and three have occurred in the last three summers."

The Canadian record nearly matched the hottest temperature ever recorded near or past the Arctic Circle, broken in June 2020, when rural Verkhoyansk, Russia, reached a temperature of 100.4 degrees. That town is generally considered one of the coldest on the planet.

Canada continues to be inundated with wildfires, with new rounds of evacuations issued in northern British Columbia, where hundreds of blazes continue to burn unimpeded, the Spokesman-Review reported. More than 23 million acres of land have burned in Canada so far this year with the season far from over.

"Heat is not the only driver for wildfire activity and behavior, but it certainly is a piece of that puzzle," Wagar said.

One fire in British Columbia has raged since May 12, setting new records for the territory and wiping out nearly 1.5 million acres of land, per the Post.

Canada's heat wave is reflective of scorching temperatures across the world: Last week was the hottest ever recorded on Earth, including three back-to-back days of record highs.

