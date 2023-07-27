Calls to Boycott Etsy After Site Accused of ‘Detransitioning’ Merchandise Ban - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Calls to Boycott Etsy After Site Accused of ‘Detransitioning’ Merchandise Ban

One user said the site removed items with slogans 'believe de-transitioners' and 'de-trans awareness'

Published |Updated
Chris Harris and Fatma Khaled
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Some Twitter users shared pictures of the Etsy merchandise, including T-shirts with slogans reading, “Respect pronouns or I will identify as a problem,”Richard Levine/Getty Images

Calls to boycott Etsy erupted on Twitter on Thursday after the e-commerce giant was accused of banning merchandise with slogans in favor of "detransitioners"—people who stopped or reversed their gender transition.

#BoycottEtsy trended on Twitter—now called X—after a user posted an email she purportedly received from Etsy warning that she could be banned from the platform for selling merchandise that includes slogans like "believe de-transitioners" and "de-trans awareness."

The message said Etsy bans any item that "promotes, supports or glorifies hatred or violence toward protected groups."

Read More

The Messenger has reached out to Etsy for comment.

In response, many users supporting the #BoycottEtsy hashtag pointed out items on Etsy that call for violence against TERFs—"trans-exclusionary radical feminists," people who object to the inclusion of transgender women in women's spaces—were still on the site.

Some Twitter users shared pictures of the Etsy merchandise, including T-shirts with slogans reading, “Respect pronouns or I will identify as a problem,” “No TERFS on your Turf,” and “TERF puncher.”

“I see #BoycottEtsy is trending. Just a reminder that they sell all of these products advocating violence against feminist women, but ban anything that says "adult human female" as 'hate speech'. Etsy hates women,” said Twitter account user Jennifer Gingrich.

“Etsy reckons the t-shirt below is A-OK, but not t-shirts supporting detransitioners or women. #BoycottEtsy,” said another Twitter account user, who shared a picture of a shirt with a “TERF eradication” slogan.

“I chose to #BoycottEtsy when they removed an item in my shop while allowing weaponry-themed anti-woman merch that encouraged violent acts towards women who don’t agree with certain political ideology. I was a repeat star-seller at the time making decent profits. F— Etsy,” another twitter user wrote.

One Twitter user lauded Etsy's decision to ban users who are selling similar items, saying "there are plenty of reasons to #BoycottEtsy, but their stance against anti-#LGBTQ+ bulls— is not one of them. Folks like this are on the wrong side of history."

Trans rights have been heavily targeted over the past months by conservatives online—including a boycott of Bud Light for a campaign in April that featured transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.