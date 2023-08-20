Californians Don’t Know How Seriously to Take Historic ‘Hurricane Hilary,’ So Some Are Making TikToks
While the memes are admittedly hilarious, the storm headed for California is no joke
“Hurricane Hilary” is trending on social media as the weather event, now downgraded to “Tropical Storm Hilary,” heads toward California.
People in the state apparently aren’t sure of what to expect out of the rare, nearly unprecedented weather event, as the last time a tropical storm made landfall there was 84 years ago.
This has led to many on TikTok making humorous memes about the upcoming storm, despite how much danger it reportedly poses.
Prolific TikToker Ben Finer, who has over 140,000 followers on the platform, has attained over 1.2 million views on his meme of “Hurricane Hilary,” which has an overlay of Disney Channel star Hilary Duff singing “let the rain fall… I’m coming,” over a weather map of the storm’s predicted landfall.
“I was waiting for someone to make a Hilary diff [sic] come clean vid with the hurricane and here it is!” said one reply to Finer’s TikTok. “Glad I wasn’t the only one who thought of this song,” said another.
@neverbenfiner #hilaryduff #hilary #hurricanehilary #socal #comeclean #la #losangeles #rain #thehills #millennial ♬ original sound - Ben Finer
TikToker Kevin Sullivan has over 1 million views on his video where he responds to a clip of a news anchor saying “right now, people from San Diego to Los Angeles are preparing for the worst.”
“We’re literally not…We’re not,” Sullivan says. “We’re all just trying to get accurate information from the news to see if we can still, like, go to brunch… I have pickleball in the morning, am I still going to be able to play?”
@thekevinsullivan #stitch with @CBSEveningNews ♬ original sound - Kevin Sullivan
Amassing nearly 3 million views so far, TikToker @_irene.luvv_ posted a meme featuring the band Destiny’s Child singing their song “Survivor” while braving storm waters in a raft with the text “Me heading to Starbucks during Hurricane Hilary: floating above it.
“As a Californian, i can confirm we are not prepared,” Irene wrote in her caption of the post.
@_irene.luvv_ As a Californian, i can confirm we are not prepared 😂 #hurricanehillary #tropicalstorm #california ♬ original sound - Irene
TikToker @SmittenKitten_ has received over 2 million views on her post which is just the words “pov: [point of view] you’ve lived in California your whole life and have no idea how serious to take this tropic storm.”
“Yeah we’ll be okay right?” @SmittenKitten_ asks. “I hope starbucks is still open,” says one top reply. “All I know is stop drop and roll,” says another.
@smittenkitten_ yeah we’ll be okay right? 😅 #californiatropicalstorm #californiahurricane #californiaweather #sandiegoliving #californiagirly #southerncalifornia ♬ HERE COMES THE hURRICANE LEGENDARY KATRINA - Kevin Jz Prodigy
There are plenty of other examples on the social media platform of TikTokers joking about the upcoming storm, both following the hashtags #HurricaneHilary and the misspelled #HurricaneHillary, but authorities have been clear that the event could be very devastating for some parts of the West coast.
“Life-threatening” flooding could occur in areas that don’t usually see much rainfall, forecasters reportedly say. NBC News also added that strong winds could potentially knock down trees and power lines. Winds from the storm could reportedly be as strong as 70 miles per hour.
The worst of the storm is expected to hit the state later on Sunday and last until Monday.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has already declared a state of emergency as the storm approaches his state. The storm triggered Califoirnia’s first-ever tropical storm warning.
The National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center has more information on Tropical Storm Hilary on its website, including a live map complete with a predicted path for the storm.
