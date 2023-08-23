California Woman Who ‘Vanished’ for 8 Years Found Safe, Tells Police She Was Never Missing - The Messenger
California Woman Who ‘Vanished’ for 8 Years Found Safe, Tells Police She Was Never Missing

Lisa Hu said she was not aware a report was ever filed

Published
Aysha Qamar
Authorities took Lisa Hu, 31, off their missing persons list Sunday afternoon after she was found and confirmed to be safe, Oakland police said.Oakland Police Department

A California woman who was reported missing for nearly eight years, has been located and found safe—and says she was never missing in the first place.

Authorities in Oakland removed Lisa Hu, 31, from their missing persons list after she was found and confirmed to be safe on Sunday, police said.

Hu herself contacted the Oakland Police Department to say she was unaware she had been reported missing, an Oakland Police Department spokesperson told KRON4.

Hu was reported missing by family members in 2015. In her 20s at the time, she was last seen in the 900 block of 34th Street, in Oakland. She was reported to be in good physical and mental condition, according to CBS News.

While police officials did not share where Hu has been for the last eight years, they confirmed she was not harmed or kept against her will.  

A spokesperson told CBS News that online and social media posts made previously on her disappearance and about her case have been removed.

