California Woman Kidnapped in Mexico Returns Home After Months in Captivity

FBI officials announced on Saturday that Monica de Leon Barba, a California woman kidnapped last year in Mexico, has been released by her captors and is back with her family.

According to KTVU, De Leon was walking home from work along a busy roadside in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico in November when she was kidnapped. She was walking her dog at the time.

In April, the FBI announced a $40,000 reward for information leading to De Leon and released surveillance video that caught her kidnapping in broad daylight.

Monica de Leon in an undated handout photo from the FBI. FBI

The FBI said in its statement on Saturday that no arrests have been made, and the kidnappers have not yet been identified.

On Saturday, Gustavo De Leon, Monica's brother, shared a Facebook post showing the two of them together on what appeared to be an airplane.

A few hours later another Facebook user shared photos of De Leon reuniting with her dog, Asa, in her San Mateo family home.