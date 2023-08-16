California Winery Worker Finds Man’s Body 2 Weeks After He Texted Family to Say He Ran Out of Gas

Two weeks after a California man texted his family to say he ran out of gas, a vineyard employee discovered his body on the premises of a winery.

Michael Orr of Oakley, in the San Francisco Bay Area, was reported missing July 28, according to the Oakley Police Department.

Orr suffered from seizures and required medication, according to a Facebook page dedicated to finding him.

Since his disappearance, detectives and family members conducted several searches for the 56-year-old missing father, but were unable to locate him.

On Monday, a worker at an unidentified vineyard reported seeing a dead body near a fence line by a vineyard and a set of railroad tracks, police said.

The remains were positively identified as Orr on Tuesday.

“My pops was an awesome guy with so much passion and love, he was there when needed, family was always most important,” his daughter, Genna Koenigsfest, wrote on Facebook.

Michael Orr “dedicated his life to helping his mother, enjoyed going on long drives and loved to sing and draw," according to a GoFundMe description. GoFundMe

“He loved exploring new places and always had a story to tell me. My pops will forever be missed and loved by those closest to him.”

A GoFundMe launched to help defray funeral costs described Orr as a "wonderful son, brother, stepdad, grandfather and friend who touched the lives of those around him. He leaves behind his mother, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, stepdaughter, and 4 grandkids.”

He “dedicated his life to helping his mother, enjoyed going on long drives and loved to sing and draw.”

Police did not disclose Orr's manner of death.