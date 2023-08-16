California Winery Worker Finds Man’s Body 2 Weeks After He Texted Family to Say He Ran Out of Gas
'My pops was an awesome guy with so much passion and love,' Michael Orr's daughter wrote on Facebook
Two weeks after a California man texted his family to say he ran out of gas, a vineyard employee discovered his body on the premises of a winery.
Michael Orr of Oakley, in the San Francisco Bay Area, was reported missing July 28, according to the Oakley Police Department.
Orr suffered from seizures and required medication, according to a Facebook page dedicated to finding him.
Since his disappearance, detectives and family members conducted several searches for the 56-year-old missing father, but were unable to locate him.
On Monday, a worker at an unidentified vineyard reported seeing a dead body near a fence line by a vineyard and a set of railroad tracks, police said.
The remains were positively identified as Orr on Tuesday.
“My pops was an awesome guy with so much passion and love, he was there when needed, family was always most important,” his daughter, Genna Koenigsfest, wrote on Facebook.
- Is ‘SNL’ New This Week? Find Out Here
- Khloé Kardashian Reveals If She and Tristan Thompson Got Back Together After the Death of His Mom
- Cops Find Meth in Man’s Hamburger After He Keeps Telling Them How Hungry He Is
- Families Hire Private Eyes to Find Loved Ones Lost to Streets As California Fails Them: Report
- Body Found in Calif. Forest Believed to Be Hiker Missing for 2 Weeks: ‘Unbelievably Sad’
- Police Declare ‘No Foul Play’ in Gay Black Man’s Death, But Family Says Cops Ignoring Suspicious Activity
“He loved exploring new places and always had a story to tell me. My pops will forever be missed and loved by those closest to him.”
A GoFundMe launched to help defray funeral costs described Orr as a "wonderful son, brother, stepdad, grandfather and friend who touched the lives of those around him. He leaves behind his mother, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, stepdaughter, and 4 grandkids.”
He “dedicated his life to helping his mother, enjoyed going on long drives and loved to sing and draw.”
Police did not disclose Orr's manner of death.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews