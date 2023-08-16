California Winery Worker Finds Man’s Body 2 Weeks After He Texted Family to Say He Ran Out of Gas - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

California Winery Worker Finds Man’s Body 2 Weeks After He Texted Family to Say He Ran Out of Gas

'My pops was an awesome guy with so much passion and love,' Michael Orr's daughter wrote on Facebook

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Two weeks after a California man texted his family to say he ran out of gas, a vineyard employee discovered his body on the premises of a winery.

Michael Orr of Oakley, in the San Francisco Bay Area, was reported missing July 28, according to the Oakley Police Department.

Orr suffered from seizures and required medication, according to a Facebook page dedicated to finding him.

Since his disappearance, detectives and family members conducted several searches for the 56-year-old missing father, but were unable to locate him. 

On Monday, a worker at an unidentified vineyard reported seeing a dead body near a fence line by a vineyard and a set of railroad tracks, police said.

The remains were positively identified as Orr on Tuesday.

“My pops was an awesome guy with so much passion and love, he was there when needed, family was always most important,” his daughter, Genna Koenigsfest, wrote on Facebook.

Read More
Michael Orr
Michael Orr “dedicated his life to helping his mother, enjoyed going on long drives and loved to sing and draw," according to a GoFundMe description.GoFundMe

“He loved exploring new places and always had a story to tell me. My pops will forever be missed and loved by those closest to him.”

A GoFundMe launched to help defray funeral costs described Orr as a "wonderful son, brother, stepdad, grandfather and friend who touched the lives of those around him. He leaves behind his mother, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, stepdaughter, and 4 grandkids.”

He “dedicated his life to helping his mother, enjoyed going on long drives and loved to sing and draw.”

Police did not disclose Orr's manner of death.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.