California Wildfire Update: Almost 100,000 Acres Torched as Multiple Blazes Move Across State - The Messenger
Madeline Fitzgerald
California firefighters are racing against the clock to contain some of this year’s biggest wildfires, which threaten lives, property and iconic western flora and fauna. 

As of Sunday morning, 95,948 acres of land were burned in the Golden State, according to data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

Most of the active blazes in California are at more than 90% containment.

There are no fatalities from the current crop of wildfires but the flames were not without their costs. 

Four structures were destroyed during the fires, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Additionally, many of the iconic Joshua trees in the Mojave Desert succumbed to the flames of the York Wildfire. 

The Joshua trees, which are unique to the southwestern United States and northern Mexico, are particularly vulnerable because they have no natural adaptations to protect them from large wildfires, according to the Guardian

A fire danger sign next to forest that has been burnt by a fire in the Tule river area of the Sequoia National Forest, east of Porterville, California, USA.
To make matters worse, many of the conventional methods of addressing wildfires are too risky for the trees' fragile ecosystem, which is home to many rare plants and a population of critically endangered desert tortoises. 

“You bring a bunch of bulldozers in there, you may or may not stop the fire, but you’ll put a scar on the landscape that’ll last generations,” Tim Chavez, an assistant chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told the Guardian. 

The York Fire, which started on private land within the Mojave National Preserve, reached 93% containment on Saturday evening but not before spreading to more than 93,078 acres, across California and Nevada. 

Even as one fire is contained, however, new blazes continue to begin. At 5:43 p.m., on Saturday, an as-yet unnamed fire began in Kern County. The flames have already covered 550 acres, with zero percent containment, as of Saturday evening.

