California TV Producer Dies in Freak Rope Swing Accident at State Park

A California news producer died over the weekend after an accident involving a swing rope in a state park

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
A California news producer died over the weekend after a rope swing accident in a state park.

Kathryn Hoedt, 23, died after she used a rope swing at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area on Saturday. Hoedt fell 30 feet onto the rocky shoreline near Rattlesnake Bar, state parks spokeswoman Adeline Yee told The Messenger. Hoedt worked at Sacramento NCB affiliate KCRA as a morning producer.

An off-duty doctor performed CPR on Hoedt while park rangers assisted in her care. Hoedt was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Yee said.

"State Parks extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kathryn 'Katie' Hoedt," the spokeswoman said.

Hoedt’s mother, Beth, described the young woman as “a bright light.”

“I tried to get some work done, and it was really, really hard because I knew Katie’s never going to be calling me again, and it’s going to be just something that I’m never going to get used to,” she told KCRA. 

Katie Hoedt Instagram
Katie HoedtKatie Hoedt/Instagram

Barry Smith, the chief ranger of the Gold Fields District of California State Parks, told the outlet that rope swings are not permitted at any state parks. 

“There’s a lot of danger out here that people need to be aware of, and unfortunately, we’re standing here today talking about Kathryn. And we wish we weren’t,” Smith told the outlet. “These are tragic events, and we don’t take these lightly.”

California State Parks and Placer County Fire removed the lower branches of the tree containing the unauthorized rope swings where Hoedt died, Yee said.

