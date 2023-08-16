California Town Decimated by 2022 Wildfire Hit by Evacuation Order as Another Blaze Erupts

A California town is contending with yet another wildfire a year after it was decimated by a deadly blaze.
Officials are urging residents of Klamath River and the Steelhead area of Northern California to evacuate as a result of the Head Fire, which had reached almost 3,000 acres by Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday evening, in the midst of lightning storms, parts of the Klamath National Forest erupted into flames. The situation was exacerbated by strong winds, which lit 19 individual fires spanning 3,000 to 4,000 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The strongest of the blazes was the Head Fire, which rapidly expanded on Tuesday – growing from an estimated 20 acres to 1,000, in the course of just three hours.
Klamath National Forest, which straddles the border between northern California and southern Oregon, is surrounded by several small communities, including Klamath River which has a population of about 200 people.
In late July 2022, the same community was devastated by the McKinney Fire — which formed in eerily similar circumstances.
Much like the Head Fire, the McKinney Fire was caused by a lightning strike and exacerbated by storm winds — ultimately burning much of Klamath River to the ground and leaving four people dead, according to the Associated Press.
A year later, officials are once again urging people who live in proximity to the Klamath National Forest to evacuate, in the face of a dangerous wildfire.
“If you are in this area, please get out immediately,” forest supervisor, Rachel Smith, wrote on Facebook.
