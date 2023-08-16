California Town Decimated by 2022 Wildfire Hit by Evacuation Order as Another Blaze Erupts - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

California Town Decimated by 2022 Wildfire Hit by Evacuation Order as Another Blaze Erupts

There are currently 19 fires spread over thousands of acres near Klamath National Forest

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The aftermath of the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, California, on July 31, 2022.DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

A California town is contending with yet another wildfire a year after it was decimated by a deadly blaze.

Officials are urging residents of Klamath River and the Steelhead area of Northern California to evacuate as a result of the Head Fire, which had reached almost 3,000 acres by Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday evening, in the midst of lightning storms, parts of the Klamath National Forest erupted into flames. The situation was exacerbated by strong winds, which lit 19 individual fires spanning 3,000 to 4,000 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service. 

The strongest of the blazes was the Head Fire, which rapidly expanded on Tuesday – growing from an estimated 20 acres to 1,000, in the course of just three hours.

Klamath National Forest, which straddles the border between northern California and southern Oregon, is surrounded by several small communities, including Klamath River which has a population of about 200 people. 

In late July 2022, the same community was devastated by the McKinney Fire — which formed in eerily similar circumstances. 

Much like the Head Fire, the McKinney Fire was caused by a lightning strike and exacerbated by storm winds — ultimately burning much of Klamath River to the ground and leaving four people dead, according to the Associated Press

Read More

A year later, officials are once again urging people who live in proximity to the Klamath National Forest to evacuate, in the face of a dangerous wildfire.

“If you are in this area, please get out immediately,” forest supervisor, Rachel Smith, wrote on Facebook.  

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.